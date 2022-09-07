Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man arrested for stolen gun
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man for a weapon-related charge. LPD said officers saw a parked and running vehicle in the alley between 16th/17th and O/P Streets. While going to the vehicle, officers said the odor of marijuana smoke emanating from it. Officials said they...
klin.com
LPD Arrests Man After Two Guns Found In Parked Vehicle
Lincoln Police spotted a vehicle that was parked and running in an alley near 17th and O Street just before midnight Thursday. “While approaching the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle,” says LPD Sergeant Chris Vollmer. Officers say there was a cloud of marijuana...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Teen arrested for assault man with gun
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities arrested a teen in connection to a Thursday night shooting they are investigating. The Omaha Police Department said the shooting happened Sept. 8 around 10:27 p.m. and officers responded to the 5500 block of north 35th St. for the incident. According to the OPD, officers found...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Woman Fires Warning Shots As Man Tries To Steal Her Trailer
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–An attempted theft of a trailer with an ATV on it was thwarted by a 58-year-old woman, who woke up just after 2am Thursday at her home near 77th and South Street to her dog barking and seeing a white man outside try to steal the trailer by hooking it up to a white truck.
News Channel Nebraska
Preliminary set for one of two men charged in gunshot incident
BEATRICE – A preliminary hearing is set for September 29th, for one of two men charged in an incident where shots were fired into a Beatrice home in early August. 18-year-old Colten Anderson, of Firth is charged with discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building and use of a firearm to commit felony. Anderson requested a preliminary hearing on the two felony charges, which will be held in Gage County Court.
klin.com
Lincoln Woman Fires Warning Shots During Attempted Theft
Lincoln Police were called to the area of 77th and South around 2:00 Thursday morning on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they spoke to a 58 year old woman who said she awoke to the sounds of her dog barking. She says she saw a man attaching...
WOWT
Man shot, girl arrested in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating circumstances that happened before a man was shot Thursday night. The 47-year-old victim was wounded just before 10:30 p.m. at a home near 35th and Jaynes streets, north of Sorensen Parkway. The man was treated for a wound that was not considered...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man arrested on multiple warrants after being found passed out in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was arrested in Milford on Wednesday after giving deputies a fake name when he was found passed out in his vehicle, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office said. While deputies were checking on an unconscious man in his vehicle, they found a...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced in federal court of fentanyl charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that an Omaha man will be serving over 5 years for drug-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 32-year-old Zakk L. Biggs of Omaha was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more fentanyl.
Kearney Hub
'We need to get him out' — Lincoln man, police officer reflect on rescue of driver from southeast Lincoln pond
Two Lincoln men and a police officer helped save a driver from drowning after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a pond on Saturday in southeast Lincoln, police say. Jordan Kurtzer, 35, was driving on 75th Street near Badger Drive when he noticed a large splash in the...
NebraskaTV
Welfare check leads to pair of arrests in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Two people have been arrested in Seward County following a welfare check. On Wednesday, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a welfare check outside of Milford regarding a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. While making contact with the vehicle, the deputy...
klin.com
Vandals Smash Window At Lincoln Elementary School
Lincoln Police are looking for the vandals who smashed out a window at Campbell Elementary at 2200 Dodge Street. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says it happened sometime during the overnight hours of September 5. “It looks like someone threw an unknown object at the window, shattered the window,” Kocian says....
klin.com
LPD Searching Landfill Following Man’s Death
Lincoln Police released new details on Wednesday afternoon in the death of a Lincoln man at a motel at at Northwest 12th and West Bond Street. Assistant Chief Jason Stille identified the victim as 49 year old Ronnie Patz. Stille says they learned of Patz’s death while investigating the murder of 61 year old Ronald George, who was found stabbed to death in a field near 3rd and P Streets last week.
klkntv.com
Officer in marked car was ‘tired’ when he crashed into truck, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An officer in a marked cruiser was looking for a place to rest when he collided with a truck early Thursday morning, Lincoln Police say. Around 3 a.m., the officer crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Tundra near Northwest 48th and Benton Streets.
Teen girl suspect in the Thursday night shooting of man in his 40s
The Omaha Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday night. The department says officers responded at 10:27 p.m to an address on North 35th Street.
KETV.com
Camera shows barrage of gunfire at Omaha home, Crime Stoppers offering reward
Home surveillance cameras showed a barrage of gunfire being unleashed at an Omaha house, critically injuring a man inside. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to arrests in the case. It happened Aug. 17, near 25th and Ellison Avenue. Just after midnight, a car pulled up...
kfornow.com
LPD Cruiser Involved In A Crash Early Thursday
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–A Lincoln Police cruiser was involved in a crash around 3am Thursday along Northwest 48th Street, north of West Adams Street. According to Captain Todd Kocian, the officer was southbound and crossed the centerline, side-swiping a northbound vehicle. “The officer reported he was tired and fatigued...
KETV.com
Lincoln police identify second body in homicide investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police have identified the second body found during a homicide investigation, and they said they think the deaths are connected. Officials initially found 61-year-old Ronald George dead in a field near North 3rd and P Streets on Aug. 31. Police said they charged 55-year-old William...
News Channel Nebraska
Officer sideswipes pickup in northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating a crash involving a Lincoln police cruiser. It happened early Thursday morning on northwest 48th St. near the Lincoln airport. Authorities said a Lincoln Police Officer crossed the center line while driving and side-swiped a northbound pickup. The officer has not been identified. Lincoln...
1011now.com
14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case to be charged in juvenile court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday that charges against the 14-year-old boy arrested after a fatal shooting Monday will be filed in juvenile court. Kleine said Omaha Police briefed his office on the case Wednesday morning ahead of the boy’s court appearance this afternoon.
