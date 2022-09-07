Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Logan schools making many positive moves
I am writing on behalf of a group of teachers to highlight some of the great things that are happening in Logan City School District (LCSD). While there is not space here to discuss all the changes that have occurred in LCSD over the past seven years under the leadership of our superintendent, Frank Schofield, all of these changes are supported by research and are geared toward helping students have the best possible chance to succeed in school.
Herald-Journal
Not cool enough for school: CCSD parents raise concerns
Cache County School District kept its regular school schedule over the past week despite the intense heat that swept through Cache Valley, leaving some parents concerned. According to Campbell Scientific’s weather station’s website, high temperatures in Logan reached above 98 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Herald-Journal
Sylvia T Hansen
Sylvia Thompson Hansen, 91, from Lewiston, Utah passed away September 3, 2022 in Smithfield, Utah at Birch Creek Assisted Living. She was born October 12, 1930 in Clarkston, Utah to Kenneth and Peru (Jardine) Thompson. She married Dale Hansen on June 2, 1947 in the Logan Temple. They moved to Lewiston, Utah where they had a dairy farm. Later in their marriage they sold their milk cows and started racing thoroughbred horses. They spent about 20 years racing in Canada and 20 years in Arizona. Sylvia missed her home and family but loved the horses and working at the track with Dale. She met many of her lifelong friends at the races.
Herald-Journal
September brings annual Cache County salmon run
Among wildlife enthusiasts, Utah is known for migrating birds and majestic mammals including deer, elk, moose and bighorn sheep. Salmon runs? Not so much — but those who know where these runs happen go to see this iconic ritual in the state every year as summer transitions into fall, including one location in Cache County.
Herald-Journal
Former Preston, Soda Springs girls coach faces 20 counts of rape
SODA SPRINGS — Former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach Wade L. Schvaneveldt, who also once coached at Preston High School, has been charged with 20 counts of rape, court records show. Recently unsealed court records reveal more information about the charges Schvaneveldt faces after the Soda Springs...
Herald-Journal
Cache Valley local brings tentative plans for sporting complex, pro baseball in Providence
Alex Bearnson, a local realtor and property manager, is in the early stages of bringing an event complex, “north of 100 acres,” to Cache Valley. The tentative plan for the complex would allow space for concerts, sporting events and other activities for the community. Providence City Manager Ryan...
Herald-Journal
Smart, Darlene Wallentine
Smart Darlene Wallentine Smart 88 Logan passed away August 30, 2022. Funeral services will take place Saturday, September 24th at 12 PM at Allen-Hall Mortuary with a viewing prior from 10:30-11:30 AM. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the paper and online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Thompson, Carlos Eugene
Thompson Carlos Eugene Thompson 91 Logan passed away September 9, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A full obituary will appear in next week's paper. www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Dominant wins for Green Canyon, Preston and West Side
It was the breakthrough a pair of local high school football programs were hoping for, plus another kept its epic winning streak intact. Green Canyon and Preston earned their first victories of the season and in convincing fashion, to boot, while West Side rolled to a 46-20 triumph over 3A Marsh Valley on Friday in Dayton. In the process, Idaho’s three-time defending 2A state champions extended their winning streak to 35.
Herald-Journal
Reese, Gordon "Wayne"
Reese Gordon "Wayne" Reese 75 Hyde Park passed away September 9, 2022. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White Pine Funeral Services.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies blown out at home by Weber State
A 22-year streak came to an end for the Aggies, and not in a good way. Weber State asserted its will on both sides of the ball and rolled to a convincing 35-7 victory over Utah State in a non-conference football game Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium. In the process, the Wildcats became the first FCS team to defeat the Aggies since Idaho State in November of 2000.
Herald-Journal
Blau, Ann (Draney)
Blau Ann Draney Blau 79 Providence passed away September 8, 2022. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White Pine Funeral Services.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls tennis: Wolves improve to 6-0 in Region 11 duals
The Region 11 regular season is already past the halfway point and Green Canyon’s girls tennis team has yet to falter.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies host Wildcats, aim to get back on track
It’s been 22 years since the Aggies have lost to a team that competes in the Football Championship Subdivision. Utah State will try to make it 15 straight victories against FCS opponents when it hosts Weber State on Saturday at Maverik Stadium. The opening kickoff from Merlin Olsen Field is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the non-conference game will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network.
Herald-Journal
On home turf: Logan High School field closure lifted for Homecoming
A school tradition has been saved. Although continuing construction delays on a new track at Logan High School will keep the school’s football team off its home field for two more games this season, special allowances will be made so the Grizzlies can host their Homecoming game and festivities at Crimson Field before turning it back over to work crews.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Riverhawks break tight game with Mustangs open in second half
HYRUM — A tight game became a bit of a runaway in the second half as the Mustangs hosted the Riverhawks in both teams Region 11 opener. Ridgeline scored 15 points in less than three minutes midway through the third quarter to break the close game open. The Riverhawks went on to notch their third straight win, beating Mountain Crest, 25-6.
