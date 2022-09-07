Read full article on original website
Nearly $100 Million Headed to Kentucky for Tornado Recovery
I don't imagine very many of us will ever forget where we were on the evening of December 10th, 2021. For me, it's easy. I was sitting right here at the station airing wall-to-wall severe weather coverage from the Eyewitness News-WEHT Weather Authority team. THE DECEMBER 10TH WESTERN KENTUCKY TORNADO...
WOWK
Trailers offer temporary home as flood victims plan future
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — David Stephens’ children romped around the small patch of grass they’ve turned into a makeshift playground, running and laughing — seemingly without a care in the world. Their father, though, is gripped by worry about the future. And he marvels at his...
harlanenterprise.net
Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission plans seven town-hall meetings around the state, starting in Pikeville Sept. 19
The state commission overseeing distribution of $478 million in opioid-settlement funds in Kentucky has scheduled a series of town-hall meetings to discuss drug addiction, treatment and recovery in the state. The Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission also announced at its Aug. 29 meeting that it plans to open an online application...
WLKY.com
Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
harlanenterprise.net
Beshear gives updates on flood, tornado disaster efforts
Gov. Andy Beshear gave updates on recovery efforts from the historic July flooding in Eastern Kentucky, as well as the December tornado outbreak in western Kentucky on Thursday at his weekly press conference. He noted the flood death toll remains at 39, while two women are still missing in Breathitt...
WKYT 27
Aerial search underway for Ky. women still missing after flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than six weeks after deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff both lived in the Lost Creek community, which was among the hardest hit places in the area. The two were swept away by floodwaters.
wymt.com
Local farmers’ markets affected by recent flooding and severe weather
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the flooding in Eastern Kentucky, many farmers’ crops were affected by the severe weather, which has led to fewer vendors at local farmers’ markets. Even if a field was not flooded, the growth of many crops was hindered, like with the Walker Family...
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
WTVQ
Mike Lindell takes aim at Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in 6 minute video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — My Pillow founder Mike Lindell took aim at Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in a six-minute video posted to YouTube by Jessica Neal, who lost her bid for a state Senate seat, about cast vote records and Dominion voting machines. The video consists of...
KSP investigate death of 3 individuals in Johnson County
KSP officials went to a home on Depot Road regarding the reported shooting.
Travel trailers begin arriving to house eastern Kentucky flood victims
Temporary housing is arriving in eastern Kentucky and more is on the way.
wymt.com
Corbin hosts final Moonbow Eggfest
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The final Moonbow Eggfest in Corbin kicked off Saturday morning. Chefs from across the Southeast participated, making all kinds of food in Green Egg grills. Each dish had its own special twist, adding buzz to a rising culinary culture in the town. Corbin Tourism and Convention...
kentuckytoday.com
Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
k105.com
Human remains found in burned building in eastern Ky.
Human remains have been found in a burned building in eastern Kentucky. Kentucky State Police is investigating after the remains were discovered Tuesday night at approximately 9:00 in Lee County. State police said the remains were found in a burned building on Hwy 52. The remains have been transported to...
Paintsville, Kentucky residents reflect after 3 shot dead
PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate after a tragic shooting Friday that left three people dead. Neighbors recall police crowding the quiet neighborhood near Depot Dr. and Boyd St. in Paintsville Police were searching for and later arrested a man who is said to have shot and killed three […]
harlanenterprise.net
Late Miss Basketball Collins to be honored in December
South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
Metro News
Kentucky man credits his PFD for saving his life on the Tug Fork River
WILLIAMSON, .W.Va. — Pete Runyon admitted he has been guilty of not wearing his life jacket, but now at age 65, he said it’s rare that he’s on the water fishing without it on. The habit likely saved his life on September 3rd. Pete, who is from...
kentuckytoday.com
FEMA offers trailers to those who lost homes in 4 counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Residents who lost their homes due to flooding in four Kentucky counties covered by the federal emergency declaration may be able to have FEMA place a travel trailer or manufactured housing unit on their flood-damaged private site. Because of the scarcity of rentals and other...
wymt.com
Retired state troopers suiting back up to serve their communities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are feeling the pinch from staff shortages. Now, some retirees are returning to the job. Kentucky State Police said two recent retirees will once again be serving their community. The trooper “R” program allows retired members of state police who...
wymt.com
‘We need to be prepared’: Coroner needs more resources from government officials
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County coroner, Corey Watson said his lack of resources make his job even harder. “A lot of people think coroners are just people that run out and pick up the body and then leave, but we’re actually the chief death investigator for the state of Kentucky,” said Watson.
