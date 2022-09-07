ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

Trailers offer temporary home as flood victims plan future

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — David Stephens’ children romped around the small patch of grass they’ve turned into a makeshift playground, running and laughing — seemingly without a care in the world. Their father, though, is gripped by worry about the future. And he marvels at his...
KENTUCKY STATE
harlanenterprise.net

Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission plans seven town-hall meetings around the state, starting in Pikeville Sept. 19

The state commission overseeing distribution of $478 million in opioid-settlement funds in Kentucky has scheduled a series of town-hall meetings to discuss drug addiction, treatment and recovery in the state. The Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission also announced at its Aug. 29 meeting that it plans to open an online application...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knott County, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Perry County, KY
Government
County
Knott County, KY
County
Perry County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
harlanenterprise.net

Beshear gives updates on flood, tornado disaster efforts

Gov. Andy Beshear gave updates on recovery efforts from the historic July flooding in Eastern Kentucky, as well as the December tornado outbreak in western Kentucky on Thursday at his weekly press conference. He noted the flood death toll remains at 39, while two women are still missing in Breathitt...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Aerial search underway for Ky. women still missing after flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - More than six weeks after deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff both lived in the Lost Creek community, which was among the hardest hit places in the area. The two were swept away by floodwaters.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
wymt.com

Corbin hosts final Moonbow Eggfest

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The final Moonbow Eggfest in Corbin kicked off Saturday morning. Chefs from across the Southeast participated, making all kinds of food in Green Egg grills. Each dish had its own special twist, adding buzz to a rising culinary culture in the town. Corbin Tourism and Convention...
CORBIN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Kentucky#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#State#Kytc#Kentuckians#Macintosh Mt
kentuckytoday.com

Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
LEE COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Human remains found in burned building in eastern Ky.

Human remains have been found in a burned building in eastern Kentucky. Kentucky State Police is investigating after the remains were discovered Tuesday night at approximately 9:00 in Lee County. State police said the remains were found in a burned building on Hwy 52. The remains have been transported to...
LEE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Paintsville, Kentucky residents reflect after 3 shot dead

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate after a tragic shooting Friday that left three people dead. Neighbors recall police crowding the quiet neighborhood near Depot Dr. and Boyd St. in Paintsville Police were searching for and later arrested a man who is said to have shot and killed three […]
PAINTSVILLE, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Late Miss Basketball Collins to be honored in December

South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
kentuckytoday.com

FEMA offers trailers to those who lost homes in 4 counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Residents who lost their homes due to flooding in four Kentucky counties covered by the federal emergency declaration may be able to have FEMA place a travel trailer or manufactured housing unit on their flood-damaged private site. Because of the scarcity of rentals and other...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Retired state troopers suiting back up to serve their communities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are feeling the pinch from staff shortages. Now, some retirees are returning to the job. Kentucky State Police said two recent retirees will once again be serving their community. The trooper “R” program allows retired members of state police who...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy