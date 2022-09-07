ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deutsche Bank mandated to lead Porsche IPO retail offering - spokesperson

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has been mandated to run the retail offering of Porsche's upcoming listing, a spokesperson for Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday.

As part of the initial public offering, Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) plans to offer preferred shares to the public in Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Spain and Switzerland in addition to offers to institutional investors.

