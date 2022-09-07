Deutsche Bank mandated to lead Porsche IPO retail offering - spokesperson

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has been mandated to run the retail offering of Porsche's upcoming listing, a spokesperson for Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday.

As part of the initial public offering, Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) plans to offer preferred shares to the public in Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Spain and Switzerland in addition to offers to institutional investors.

Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr, editing by Madeline Chambers

Reports on European M&A with previous experience at Mergermarket, Bloomberg The Daily Telegraph and Deutsche Presse Agentur.

Analysis: Novartis CEO may struggle to rally investors to Sandoz spin-off, article with image

Future of Health 路

August 26, 2022

Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan could struggle to woo investors to the listing of generics drugs business Sandoz, as weaker drug prices and jittery financial markets present one of his biggest challenges in the years-long overhaul of the Swiss drugmaker.