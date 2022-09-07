Read full article on original website
Orange County Opens Civic Center Complex With Completion of 250,000 SQFT Administration Building in Santa Ana
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA — The County of Orange has formally opened its new $400 million Civic Center complex developed by Griffin Structures and designed by LPA Design Studios, the cornerstone of a 20-year master plan to modernize the County’s real estate assets in Santa Ana, create healthier work environments for employees and reshape the County’s connections with the public.
700-Unit State Street Village Project to Move Ahead at Former Redlands Mall
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A joint venture between Village Partners Investments, LLC (“Village Partners”) of Newport Beach, California and The Bascom Group, LLC (“Bascom”) of Irvine, California has received full entitlements and approval of its development agreement for the mixed-use State Street Village project at the site of the former Redlands Mall in Redlands, California.
Universe Holdings Acquires 160-Unit Multifamily Property in Riverside for $53.37MM
Los Angeles — Universe Holdings has acquired the Stonegate Apartments (Stonegate), a 160-unit multifamily community in Southern California’s Inland Empire city of Riverside, in an off-market transaction worth $53.370 million. Built in 1987, Stonegate offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom floorplans and a strong amenity package, including...
Office Building Totaling More Than 120,000 SQFT Placed Up for Sale in Pomona
Despite decline in office use among many major corporations, prominent office buildings in the Greater Los Angeles’ are continuing to sell. One office tower has recently been placed up for sale in the San Gabriel Valley. Known as 300 Park, the 120,776 square foot building maintains a strong tenant mix and is one of the tallest buildings in the immediate vicinity, according to the listing from Cushman & Wakefield.
Majestic Asset Management Buys 248,961 SQFT Office Building in El Monte for $73MM￼
Los Angeles –– CBRE announced the sale of the Telstar Building, a 248,961-sq.-ft. industrial and office property located at 9320 Telstar Avenue in El Monte, Calif. Rising Realty Partners and Brasa Capital Management sold the building to Majestic Asset Management, Inc. for $73 million. CBRE’s Michael Longo ,...
