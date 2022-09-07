Despite decline in office use among many major corporations, prominent office buildings in the Greater Los Angeles’ are continuing to sell. One office tower has recently been placed up for sale in the San Gabriel Valley. Known as 300 Park, the 120,776 square foot building maintains a strong tenant mix and is one of the tallest buildings in the immediate vicinity, according to the listing from Cushman & Wakefield.

POMONA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO