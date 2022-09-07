ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTLA.com

Most valuable crops grown in California

(Stacker) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, and a huge portion of the country’s farming is done in California. Just California’s Central Valley alone is responsible for about a quarter of the nation’s food supply....
UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
Outsider.com

Mosquito Fire: Thousands Flee Dangerous Blaze Burning Across Thousands of Acres in California

Hurricane season has only just begun along the Gulf Coast and near surrounding areas in the Southeast U.S. However, wildfire season remains in full swing out west and the recently broken-out Mosquito Fire has put thousands of California residents in danger. With the 33,000-acre wildfire rapidly burning across areas of CA, thousands of residents remain on high alert. And many others have had to flee their homes.
SFGate

California aims to lower fire insurance costs for homeowners

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California moved Wednesday to become the first state to lower insurance costs for property owners who make improvements to reduce their fire risk, the state's insurance commissioner said as wildfires again flared across the heat-stricken state. But the pending regulation still allows insurers to drop...
Santa Barbara Independent

Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant Gets a Renewed Lease on Life

Some jokes are too bitter even for irony. Last week, after much arm-twisting, both houses of the state legislature voted overwhelmingly in favor of Governor Gavin Newsom’s last-minute effort to extend the life span of PG&E’s twin domed nuclear power plants at Diablo Canyon by five years. With a slashing heat wave poised to punish California for the indefinite near future, Newsom argued compellingly that without Diablo Canyon’s steady stream of carbon-free electricity ​— ​they produce one-ninth of the state’s total electrical output ​— ​brownouts and blackouts could wreak havoc on the fifth-largest economy on Planet Earth.
SFGate

Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A tropical storm nearing Southern California on Friday brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave that has stressed the electrical grid. In a mix of bad and good,...
