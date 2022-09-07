Some jokes are too bitter even for irony. Last week, after much arm-twisting, both houses of the state legislature voted overwhelmingly in favor of Governor Gavin Newsom’s last-minute effort to extend the life span of PG&E’s twin domed nuclear power plants at Diablo Canyon by five years. With a slashing heat wave poised to punish California for the indefinite near future, Newsom argued compellingly that without Diablo Canyon’s steady stream of carbon-free electricity ​— ​they produce one-ninth of the state’s total electrical output ​— ​brownouts and blackouts could wreak havoc on the fifth-largest economy on Planet Earth.

