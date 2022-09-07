Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Most valuable crops grown in California
(Stacker) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, and a huge portion of the country’s farming is done in California. Just California’s Central Valley alone is responsible for about a quarter of the nation’s food supply....
California Demands Everyone Drive Electric Vehicles, but Can't Even Keep the Lights on
One of the mainstays of California's state government is the obvious disconnect between its leaders' highfalutin' rhetoric and the real-world results we see here on our streets. The state promises to lead the world in combatting climate change, fighting homelessness, ending income inequality, promoting economic innovation, and you name it.
KTLA.com
California named one of 10 least polluted states in the U.S., though L.A. dinged for smog
If you’re in California, you’re probably doing pretty well (at least, if you’re outside a few major metro areas), but a couple neighboring states have some work to do. The Golden State made the list of the 10 least polluted states in the country, while Nevada and Oregon were among the 10 worst, according to U.S. News and World Report.
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
California’s next ‘sexy’ issue? Here’s how SLO County tackled rising home costs in 1980s
San Luis Obispo County had the 12th most expensive housing market in the nation in the early 1980s.
westsideconnect.com
Coming up next: The Kalifornia Green Bureau (KGB) replacing gas tax revenue lost to EV use
Sacramento is going to get into your business in a way that would make what George Orwell described in his book “1984” seem like kid’s stuff. Sooner than later Sacramento is going to be keep tabs on how many miles you drive your car. And the technology...
californiaglobe.com
Anonymous Letter to Assembly Lawmakers Alleges Abuse, Harassment of Sergeants-at-Arms by Chief
The California Globe is in receipt of a letter stating it is from an Assembly Sergeant-at-Arms, recently sent to all members of the California State Assembly, as well as Assembly staffers, revealing alleged abuse and horrible work conditions in the legislature by the Assembly Chief Sergeant-at-Arms. The complaint alleges that...
Mosquito Fire: Thousands Flee Dangerous Blaze Burning Across Thousands of Acres in California
Hurricane season has only just begun along the Gulf Coast and near surrounding areas in the Southeast U.S. However, wildfire season remains in full swing out west and the recently broken-out Mosquito Fire has put thousands of California residents in danger. With the 33,000-acre wildfire rapidly burning across areas of CA, thousands of residents remain on high alert. And many others have had to flee their homes.
SFGate
California aims to lower fire insurance costs for homeowners
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California moved Wednesday to become the first state to lower insurance costs for property owners who make improvements to reduce their fire risk, the state's insurance commissioner said as wildfires again flared across the heat-stricken state. But the pending regulation still allows insurers to drop...
NBC Bay Area
Prop 26 vs Prop 27: Sports Betting Measures on November Ballot in California
There’s lots of interest on sports betting and soon, voters will decide how people in California can bet on it. Dueling propositions, 26 and 27, are on the November ballot and the stakes couldn’t be higher. At the San Francisco Athletic Club Wednesday night, Craig Waver was enjoying...
Derogatory term officially scrubbed from federal use; 80 California sites get new names
A racial slur used to identify hundreds of landmarks and geographic sites across the country is getting replaced. In California, the term “squaw” will be scrubbed from 80 geographic features across the state, bringing an end to hundreds of years of the offensive term being used in an official capacity. The term has been used […]
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Santa Barbara Independent
Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant Gets a Renewed Lease on Life
Some jokes are too bitter even for irony. Last week, after much arm-twisting, both houses of the state legislature voted overwhelmingly in favor of Governor Gavin Newsom’s last-minute effort to extend the life span of PG&E’s twin domed nuclear power plants at Diablo Canyon by five years. With a slashing heat wave poised to punish California for the indefinite near future, Newsom argued compellingly that without Diablo Canyon’s steady stream of carbon-free electricity — they produce one-ninth of the state’s total electrical output — brownouts and blackouts could wreak havoc on the fifth-largest economy on Planet Earth.
Gavin Newsom encounters an unexpected antagonist: Joe Biden
California's governor seethes after Biden jumps into debate on contentious farmworker bill.
syvnews.com
Heat wave fuels reversal in gasoline price trend in California
After three months of steadily falling prices, the average cost for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline jumped back up over the past week in Southern California, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch. Nationwide, the average price continued to fall, but the heat wave that’s baked Western...
SFGate
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A tropical storm nearing Southern California on Friday brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave that has stressed the electrical grid. In a mix of bad and good,...
Map: Where California's Mosquito Fire is burning
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
New Times
Coastal Commission hears from Energy Commission chair on offshore wind and grid challenges
The day after a sweltering heatwave nearly knocked out California's electrical grid, the chair of the California Energy Commission spoke in Pismo Beach about the energy challenges facing the state and the next steps for developing offshore wind farms near Morro Bay. "Yesterday was the all-time record for energy demand...
