Read full article on original website
Related
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Privately Blew Up Biden Nominee Needed to Enact Regulatory Agenda
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the one to scuttle President Joe Biden’s choice to head the obscure but all-important Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to sources familiar with the standoff. The office was created to help speed — or, more accurately, make somewhat less torturous — the...
63% of Americans think the Hunter Biden laptop story is important: New poll shows scandal has impacted voters as more FBI whistleblowers come forward and bureau faces criticism over how it handled the case
Nearly two-thirds of Americans feel that the information from Hunter Biden's laptop is 'important,' despite whistleblowers' claims that FBI leadership tried to suppress the story and downplay its contents. A Rasmussen Reports survey tracking the public's perception of the Hunter laptop story shows that 44 percent Americans think it's still...
Biden White House pulls a "this you" tweet on Marjorie Taylor Greene's past PPP loan
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Republicans who have spent the past 24 hours freaking out over President Joe Biden's announcement of a limited college debt jubilee for some Americans are now being met with receipts of their own hypocrisy. The official White House Twitter account is calling out specific Republican congressmen who saw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the height of the COVID pandemic completely forgiven.
Biden's righthand aide and 'bodyman' is leaving the White House after more than 3 years as one of the president's closest confidants
Personal aide and "loyal confidant" to President Joe Biden, Stephen Goepfert is departing the White House for the Department of Transportation, CNN reports.
RELATED PEOPLE
GOP Consultant Says Biden's Anti-MAGA Speech Made Her Cry, Gave Her Hope
"To be very honest with you, it made me cry like a child," Rina Shah said of the president's speech condemning Republican extremism.
White House renews call to ‘remove’ Section 230 liability shield
The president can’t get rid of the Section 230 liability shield without Congressional action.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook PM: Biden breaks ground on a chips plant, and a midterm message
It was the kind of backdrop politicians love: As heavy machinery moved the earth behind him, an aviator-clad President JOE BIDEN this afternoon celebrated the groundbreaking of a new $20 billion Intel semiconductor plant in the evocatively named Licking County, Ohio. “It’s time to bury the label Rust Belt,” Biden...
Biden to give primetime speech Thursday on 'continued battle for the soul of the nation' in Philadelphia
President Biden has accused 'MAGA' Republicans of 'semi-fascism' and argues democracy is on the ballot in November midterms, with early voting near.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump leads Biden in Pennsylvania in 2024 poll
Almost half of Pennsylvanian voters would support former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden if the two sought a rematch in 2024, a recent poll shows.
POLITICO
Biden’s coming Trump stump
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. If you’ve been following any number of Democratic operatives on Twitter the past few days, you...
POLITICO
New crypto group grades lawmakers’ industry friendliness
NEW CRYPTO GROUP, FIRST IN PI: A new 501(c)(4) has launched a nearly six-figure campaign to promote cryptocurrency and urge lawmakers to support pro-crypto policies. — Crypto Action Network, which declined to provide details about its donors, will launch digital ads on a number of websites and apps, primarily those in news, politics and technology. The ads have already begun appearing in D.C., Tennessee, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.
Just How Much Time Has Joe Biden Spent on Vacation Since Being Inaugurated? | Opinion
Nothing in this article is in any way sponsored or affiliated with any other individuals or companies. The writer of this story is the founder and CEO of The Veracity Report. Visiting the company website could, at some point, generate revenue for the company or the writer, or both. We will always disclose when links or names included in our articles could generate profits for us or any of our employees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechSpot
White House consults experts, lays down a six-point plan to increase Big Tech accountability
Forward-looking: A White House meeting held a broad discussion about Big Tech companies, privacy, discrimination and social media, highlighting the risks posed by the online world and preparing six principles to put a far-reaching reform of the technology sector down in actual law proposals. Members of Joe Biden's cabinet, tech...
Biden picks White House veteran to run revived climate drive
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday brought back John Podesta, a behind-the-scenes veteran at getting things done on climate in past Democratic administrations, to put into place an ambitious U.S. climate program newly revived by $375 billion from Congress. Biden named Podesta as a senior adviser, charged with implementing the landmark clean-energy and climate spending under the huge health care and climate bill passed by Congress in August. Podesta will also lead the administration’s climate task force. Further reshaping the White House’s climate team for a significantly more hopeful phase, Biden also announced the departure of his current climate adviser, Gina McCarthy. A former Environmental Protection Agency chief, McCarthy had led Biden’s domestic climate program during Democrats’ two years of struggle — often seeming all but doomed — to get the climate financing through Congress. McCarthy was trusted on Capitol Hill and delayed her departure until Biden could sign the new climate measures into law last month. McCarthy had been expected to serve only the opening half of Biden’s term. Ali Zaidi, McCarthy’s deputy, will succeed her as national climate adviser, the White House said.
POLITICO
TheGROUP fundraises for Hassan, Beatty
TheGROUP FUNDRAISES FOR HASSAN, BEATTY: One of Senate Democrats’ most vulnerable members is getting some financial backup from one of K Street’s fastest-growing, Democrat-heavy firms. Half a dozen of the top lobbyists at theGROUP D.C., whose clients include UnitedHealth Group, Lyft, BP, Pfizer, Altria, Pepsi and FedEx are set to raise money for Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) on Sept. 22, according to an invitation for the event obtained by PI.
Bidens offer condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth, whose reign spanned 14 American presidents
“Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States," their statement said.
CoinDesk
US Treasury to Recommend Issuing Digital Dollar if in National Interest: Source
The U.S. Treasury Department will advise the federal government to press forward on work to issue a digital dollar, though it should only take the final step if there’s sign-off that the government-created tokens are in the “national interest,” according to a person familiar with a report emerging soon.
POLITICO
Second time’s the charm for ALS drug candidate
— Advisers to the FDA endorse the agency approving a third ALS drug candidate. — A restructuring of the federal pandemic response could dismantle the White House Covid team by mid-2023. — The FDA approved a longer-lasting alternative to Botox on Wednesday. It’s Friday. Welcome to Prescription Pulse. Have you...
POLITICO
‘Absolutely terrifying prospect’: How the midterms could weaken U.S. election security
Republicans who embrace Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election are vying for offices that would allow them to open up voting machines across key states to "audits" by unvetted outsiders. Republicans who support former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election would gain the power to open...
MSNBC
New evidence emerges of Team Trump politicizing the Justice Dept.
The last time Geoffrey Berman generated national headlines, it was in the wake of his firing. In June 2020, the then-U.S. attorney in Manhattan was ousted under highly unusual circumstances, which then-Attorney General Bill Barr and the Trump White House struggled to explain. There was no obvious reason to fire...
Comments / 1