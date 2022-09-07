ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Daily Mail

63% of Americans think the Hunter Biden laptop story is important: New poll shows scandal has impacted voters as more FBI whistleblowers come forward and bureau faces criticism over how it handled the case

Nearly two-thirds of Americans feel that the information from Hunter Biden's laptop is 'important,' despite whistleblowers' claims that FBI leadership tried to suppress the story and downplay its contents. A Rasmussen Reports survey tracking the public's perception of the Hunter laptop story shows that 44 percent Americans think it's still...
Salon

Biden White House pulls a "this you" tweet on Marjorie Taylor Greene's past PPP loan

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Republicans who have spent the past 24 hours freaking out over President Joe Biden's announcement of a limited college debt jubilee for some Americans are now being met with receipts of their own hypocrisy. The official White House Twitter account is calling out specific Republican congressmen who saw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the height of the COVID pandemic completely forgiven.
POLITICO

Biden’s coming Trump stump

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. If you’ve been following any number of Democratic operatives on Twitter the past few days, you...
POLITICO

New crypto group grades lawmakers’ industry friendliness

NEW CRYPTO GROUP, FIRST IN PI: A new 501(c)(4) has launched a nearly six-figure campaign to promote cryptocurrency and urge lawmakers to support pro-crypto policies. — Crypto Action Network, which declined to provide details about its donors, will launch digital ads on a number of websites and apps, primarily those in news, politics and technology. The ads have already begun appearing in D.C., Tennessee, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.
The Veracity Report

Just How Much Time Has Joe Biden Spent on Vacation Since Being Inaugurated? | Opinion

Nothing in this article is in any way sponsored or affiliated with any other individuals or companies. The writer of this story is the founder and CEO of The Veracity Report. Visiting the company website could, at some point, generate revenue for the company or the writer, or both. We will always disclose when links or names included in our articles could generate profits for us or any of our employees.
The Associated Press

Biden picks White House veteran to run revived climate drive

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday brought back John Podesta, a behind-the-scenes veteran at getting things done on climate in past Democratic administrations, to put into place an ambitious U.S. climate program newly revived by $375 billion from Congress. Biden named Podesta as a senior adviser, charged with implementing the landmark clean-energy and climate spending under the huge health care and climate bill passed by Congress in August. Podesta will also lead the administration’s climate task force. Further reshaping the White House’s climate team for a significantly more hopeful phase, Biden also announced the departure of his current climate adviser, Gina McCarthy. A former Environmental Protection Agency chief, McCarthy had led Biden’s domestic climate program during Democrats’ two years of struggle — often seeming all but doomed — to get the climate financing through Congress. McCarthy was trusted on Capitol Hill and delayed her departure until Biden could sign the new climate measures into law last month. McCarthy had been expected to serve only the opening half of Biden’s term. Ali Zaidi, McCarthy’s deputy, will succeed her as national climate adviser, the White House said.
POLITICO

TheGROUP fundraises for Hassan, Beatty

TheGROUP FUNDRAISES FOR HASSAN, BEATTY: One of Senate Democrats’ most vulnerable members is getting some financial backup from one of K Street’s fastest-growing, Democrat-heavy firms. Half a dozen of the top lobbyists at theGROUP D.C., whose clients include UnitedHealth Group, Lyft, BP, Pfizer, Altria, Pepsi and FedEx are set to raise money for Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) on Sept. 22, according to an invitation for the event obtained by PI.
POLITICO

Second time’s the charm for ALS drug candidate

— Advisers to the FDA endorse the agency approving a third ALS drug candidate. — A restructuring of the federal pandemic response could dismantle the White House Covid team by mid-2023. — The FDA approved a longer-lasting alternative to Botox on Wednesday. It’s Friday. Welcome to Prescription Pulse. Have you...
MSNBC

New evidence emerges of Team Trump politicizing the Justice Dept.

The last time Geoffrey Berman generated national headlines, it was in the wake of his firing. In June 2020, the then-U.S. attorney in Manhattan was ousted under highly unusual circumstances, which then-Attorney General Bill Barr and the Trump White House struggled to explain. There was no obvious reason to fire...
