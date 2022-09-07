ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

MedCity News

Walmart, UnitedHealth Group form 10-year value-based care partnership

Walmart and UnitedHealth Group announced a 10-year collaboration Wednesday that will help several Walmart Health facilities transition into value-based care. The retail company has been working to expand its presence in healthcare, launching Walmart Health in 2019, which offers primary and urgent care, labs, X-ray and diagnostics, behavioral health, dental, optometry and hearing services. Walmart Health currently has 27 locations in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and Illinois.
Motley Fool

Following Amazon, Now Walmart Is Expanding Its Healthcare Footprint

With its latest move, Walmart aims to serve hundreds of thousands of seniors. The company has long had ambitions of expanding its presence in healthcare. The news comes shortly after Amazon announced its acquisition of One Medical. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Walmart teams with UnitedHealth Group, Optum on patient experience

Walmart and UnitedHealth Group, along with UHG subsidiary Optum, are beginning a 10-year collaboration the companies describe as "wide-ranging," and intend to leverage their combined expertise to improve health outcomes and the patient experience. The collaboration will start in 2023 with 15 Walmart Health locations in Florida and Georgia, and...
