Walmart and UnitedHealth Group announced a 10-year collaboration Wednesday that will help several Walmart Health facilities transition into value-based care. The retail company has been working to expand its presence in healthcare, launching Walmart Health in 2019, which offers primary and urgent care, labs, X-ray and diagnostics, behavioral health, dental, optometry and hearing services. Walmart Health currently has 27 locations in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and Illinois.
Following Amazon, Now Walmart Is Expanding Its Healthcare Footprint
With its latest move, Walmart aims to serve hundreds of thousands of seniors. The company has long had ambitions of expanding its presence in healthcare. The news comes shortly after Amazon announced its acquisition of One Medical. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Walmart, UnitedHealth to offer preventive healthcare program for seniors
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Walmart (WMT.N) and healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) are planning to team up to provide preventive care for people aged 65 and up, and virtual healthcare services for all age groups, the companies said on Wednesday.
Walmart teams with UnitedHealth Group, Optum on patient experience
Walmart and UnitedHealth Group, along with UHG subsidiary Optum, are beginning a 10-year collaboration the companies describe as "wide-ranging," and intend to leverage their combined expertise to improve health outcomes and the patient experience. The collaboration will start in 2023 with 15 Walmart Health locations in Florida and Georgia, and...
OIG Audit Backs Medicare Telehealth Integrity
However, 'high risk' providers billed the program for $127.7 million for telehealth services in the first year of the pandemic. — First the good news. Only 1,714 of the 742,000 providers who billed Medicare and Medicare Advantage for telehealth services for about 28 million beneficiaries during the first year of the pandemic "posed a high risk" to the program integrity, a federal audit shows.
