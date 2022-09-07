Read full article on original website
Related
VP Kamala Harris says she wishes lawmakers would take on domestic threats to national security as 'Americans instead of through some partisan lens'
"It is very dangerous and I think very harmful. And it makes us weaker," Harris said about domestic threats.
Casinos, Native American tribes, and Major League Baseball are betting the most money ever on 2 competing California ballot initiatives. Neither Democrats or Republicans seem to care.
Proposition 26 is aimed at in-person betting on tribal lands, while Proposition 27 is focused on online gaming.
'When we stand together:' Joe Biden, other leaders pay tribute on 21st anniversary of 9/11
President Joe Biden and other officials paid tribute to the fallen on he anniversary of Sept. 11, the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history.
Biden honors 9/11 victims at Pentagon: ‘So many heroes were made here’
President Biden traveled to the Pentagon on Sunday to mark the 21-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, remembering the attack’s victims while vowing to stand up for democracy in their honor. “Here at the Pentagon, which was both the scene of the horrific terrorist attack and the command...
MuckRock
Somerville, MA
362
Followers
197
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT
MuckRock is a non-profit, collaborative news site that brings together journalists, researchers, activists, and regular citizens to request, analyze, and share government documents, making politics more transparent and democracies more informed.https://www.muckrock.com/
Comments / 0