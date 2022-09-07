ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We now know when Pats will wear red throwbacks

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

BOSTON -- Earlier this summer, the Patriots officially announced that their red throwback jerseys and the famed Pat Patriot helmet was coming back in 2022. Now, we know exactly when we'll see the return.

Or at least, we think we can surmise when it will be, based on a promotion from the team.

On Wednesday, the Patriots tweeted a link that allows fans to vote on certain design elements for two throwback games -- in Week 5 against Lions, and a nationally televised Week 13 meeting with the Bills on a Thursday night.

Voting for those elements included designs for rally towels, the locker room doors, flags on the field, and a wrap around the walls surrounding the field.

The promotion doesn't specifically state that the Patriots will be wearing red throwbacks for the home games against the Lions and Bills, but those two dates being labeled "Throwback Games" in a graphic featuring David Andrews and Matthew Judon wearing their red jerseys does lead one to believe that those will indeed be the days that Pat Patriot makes his illustrious return to Foxboro.

Fans who participate in that voting have a chance to win tickets to that Lions game, along with a hotel stay and some VIP perks as well.

