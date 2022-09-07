ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

honolulumagazine.com

2 Awesome Biki Routes in Honolulu

We love our neighborhood Biki stations. And it’s not just because they offer a more eco-friendly way to get from here to there in Honolulu—sometimes, there’s no pleasanter way to see the city than by gliding by on a bike. Our favorite places to ride are shady and flat, part of the city’s bike infrastructure in neighborhoods with lots to see, where the mobility of an easy-to-maneuver two-wheeler beats out a bulky car any day. Did we mention it’s one of our favorite activities to do with visiting friends and family? Here are a couple of our favorite DIY Biki “tours” that get you outside and interacting with the city, in a fun way.
HONOLULU, HI
thisweekhawaii.com

See 50 Life Size Dinosaurs!

Honolulu at the Hawaii Convention Center – 1801 Kalakaua Ave, Waikiki. Start with a fossil dig, ride a Tyrannosaurs Rex, check out more than 50 life size dinosaurs that will roar, move and keep the kids mesmerized with the realistic animatronics. If the kiddies get a little scared they can check out the bounce houses (bring socks for the kids) and remote control race tracks and ATV activities. Some attractions have height and weight restrictions. Scan the QR Code at the entrance that will show you how to pronounce the dinosaur names and interesting facts as you walk through the exhibit.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
KITV.com

Don Quijote moving ahead with its new Kapolei store

KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- Don Quijote’s owner – Pan Pacific International Holdings - filed building permits Friday to build its newest store in Kapolei in West Oahu. Located in the old Kmart building at 500 Kamokila Blvd., the new store will be the Japanese-based retailer’s fourth store in the Islands. It already has stores in Honolulu, Pearl City and Waipahu.
KAPOLEI, HI
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
KANEOHE, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Where Are They Now? Eateries from ‘Ohana Hale Marketplace, Part 1

It’s nearly five months since ‘Ohana Hale Marketplace, the maze of retail and food kiosks that filled the former Sports Authority on Ward Avenue, closed for good. Though it was slow to catch on, in the end townside eaters were rewarded with a dense and eclectic mix of smash burgers and chirashi bowls, adobo, Korean pastries, fresh fruit smoothies, street tacos, premium tonkatsu, the list goes on—every business tiny and locally owned.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kahala Mall hosts meet and greet with the Little League World Champions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2022 Little League World Champions were at Kahala Mall Saturday for an exclusive autograph session hosted by the mall. All coaches and players on the Honolulu Little League team that captured the 2022 World title in dominant fashion were on hand at the mall’s Center Court for the meet and greet from noon to 3:00 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Training academy aims to inspire Hawaii’s next wave of firefighters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For prospective firefighters, hands-on training isn’t readily available, but the Hoomau Fire Academy aims to meet that need. Started by veteran Federal Firefighters, the academy is centered on teaching Hawaii’s next generation of firefighters and emergency personnel. “Everybody knows there’s an exam for the Honolulu...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Former Japanese apparel executive's group sells Honolulu Country Club

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A group of investors led by former Japanese apparel executive Tomio Taki, which purchased the Honolulu Country Club about two decades ago, has sold the nearly 180-acre golf course to an unnamed buyer. The buyer’s representative, Coldwell Banker Realty’s Jordan Chow and Darin Araki, confirmed the sale...
HONOLULU, HI

