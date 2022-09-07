Read full article on original website
LIST: 10 best brunch spots to check out on Oahu
Open Table, a website that allows people to reserve a restaurant in Hawaii and other regions, came out with their list of best brunch spots on Oahu.
2 Awesome Biki Routes in Honolulu
We love our neighborhood Biki stations. And it’s not just because they offer a more eco-friendly way to get from here to there in Honolulu—sometimes, there’s no pleasanter way to see the city than by gliding by on a bike. Our favorite places to ride are shady and flat, part of the city’s bike infrastructure in neighborhoods with lots to see, where the mobility of an easy-to-maneuver two-wheeler beats out a bulky car any day. Did we mention it’s one of our favorite activities to do with visiting friends and family? Here are a couple of our favorite DIY Biki “tours” that get you outside and interacting with the city, in a fun way.
See 50 Life Size Dinosaurs!
Honolulu at the Hawaii Convention Center – 1801 Kalakaua Ave, Waikiki. Start with a fossil dig, ride a Tyrannosaurs Rex, check out more than 50 life size dinosaurs that will roar, move and keep the kids mesmerized with the realistic animatronics. If the kiddies get a little scared they can check out the bounce houses (bring socks for the kids) and remote control race tracks and ATV activities. Some attractions have height and weight restrictions. Scan the QR Code at the entrance that will show you how to pronounce the dinosaur names and interesting facts as you walk through the exhibit.
Autumn Moon & Lantern Festival coming to Chinatown
Lanterns will hang up and down the streets of Chinatown as the full Autumn moon begins to rise.
Free cat care clinic to be held at the Aloha Stadium
Cats can get spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated for free at the Aloha Stadium.
New exhibit in Honolulu to feature over 1 million flowers and botanical elements
Growing up, Rebecca Louise Law always loved nature. “Yes, you'd have found me outdoors more than indoors,” she said. “The connection I had with the land and with the Earth and flowers and trees, for me, felt normal.”. That love for nature eventually grew into a career as...
Don Quijote moving ahead with its new Kapolei store
KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- Don Quijote’s owner – Pan Pacific International Holdings - filed building permits Friday to build its newest store in Kapolei in West Oahu. Located in the old Kmart building at 500 Kamokila Blvd., the new store will be the Japanese-based retailer’s fourth store in the Islands. It already has stores in Honolulu, Pearl City and Waipahu.
Goodwill Hawaii to open multiple new locations this year
HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you like thrifting then you’ll be excited to know that Goodwill Hawaii will be opening the doors of its newest store and donation center in Windward Oahu. The long-standing nonprofit chain said the public is invited to attend the grand opening for the Goodwill Kaneohe Store and Donation Center in the […]
Where Are They Now? Eateries from ‘Ohana Hale Marketplace, Part 1
It’s nearly five months since ‘Ohana Hale Marketplace, the maze of retail and food kiosks that filled the former Sports Authority on Ward Avenue, closed for good. Though it was slow to catch on, in the end townside eaters were rewarded with a dense and eclectic mix of smash burgers and chirashi bowls, adobo, Korean pastries, fresh fruit smoothies, street tacos, premium tonkatsu, the list goes on—every business tiny and locally owned.
COVID cancels upcoming ‘Aloha Las Vegas’ shows
“Aloha Las Vegas” introduces audiences to the story of Wally Fukuda, a retired widower in Liliha who lives a quiet life until his friend visits from Las Vegas.
Kahala Mall hosts meet and greet with the Little League World Champions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2022 Little League World Champions were at Kahala Mall Saturday for an exclusive autograph session hosted by the mall. All coaches and players on the Honolulu Little League team that captured the 2022 World title in dominant fashion were on hand at the mall’s Center Court for the meet and greet from noon to 3:00 p.m.
Taking a step back and enjoying the retired life
Roland Ogoshi's office looks pretty empty. Just a few items that give us a hint of what's happening.
Queen's West Oahu to hold drive-thru vaccination for flu and COVID boosters
Hawaii arrivals by air are actually up 4% from 2019 so far this September, but the daily counts haven't hit 30,000 since Friday of last week. Aloha Festivals to hold events celebrating Hawaiian culture. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Cultural Director Monte McComber of Royal Hawaiian Center explains what Aloha...
Hawaii Loa Ridge house sold for $80k over asking price
The home where Honolulu Police found a body encased in concrete inside a bathtub was sold on Friday, Sept. 9.
New study shows what tourists will spend more on
90% of Hawaii’s food is imported, but a new study shows tourists are willing to pay more for locally sourced food.
Aloha Festivals back in person on Oʻahu with live entertainment, a parade and hoʻolauleʻa
Sam Shenkus and Monte McComber have helped to plan and run the Aloha Festivals for many years as volunteer board members. They have also participated in the event’s popular parade down Kalākaua Avenue. “Being in the parade, I can tell you that when I’m riding along in a...
Training academy aims to inspire Hawaii’s next wave of firefighters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For prospective firefighters, hands-on training isn’t readily available, but the Hoomau Fire Academy aims to meet that need. Started by veteran Federal Firefighters, the academy is centered on teaching Hawaii’s next generation of firefighters and emergency personnel. “Everybody knows there’s an exam for the Honolulu...
Former Japanese apparel executive's group sells Honolulu Country Club
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A group of investors led by former Japanese apparel executive Tomio Taki, which purchased the Honolulu Country Club about two decades ago, has sold the nearly 180-acre golf course to an unnamed buyer. The buyer’s representative, Coldwell Banker Realty’s Jordan Chow and Darin Araki, confirmed the sale...
Hawaii private school fair returns in-person
More than 50 private schools and hundreds of folks came out to the Convention Center on Saturday, Sept. 10 for an educational fair.
Air ambulance company on the verge of closing its Hawai'i bases, leaving the islands with one provider
Despite trying to keep operations afloat, air ambulance company Lifesave Kupono announced Wednesday it halted operations, and plans to officially close Friday. The company owns and operates three fixed-wing aircrafts here in the islands, one each at Honolulu, Hilo, and Kahului airports, to transport patients from neighbor islands to O'ahu.
