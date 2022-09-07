We love our neighborhood Biki stations. And it’s not just because they offer a more eco-friendly way to get from here to there in Honolulu—sometimes, there’s no pleasanter way to see the city than by gliding by on a bike. Our favorite places to ride are shady and flat, part of the city’s bike infrastructure in neighborhoods with lots to see, where the mobility of an easy-to-maneuver two-wheeler beats out a bulky car any day. Did we mention it’s one of our favorite activities to do with visiting friends and family? Here are a couple of our favorite DIY Biki “tours” that get you outside and interacting with the city, in a fun way.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO