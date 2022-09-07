AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! said 30 puppies that underwent treatment for parvo at its Parvo Puppy ICU are ready to be adopted into homes!. APA! took in dozens of parvo positive puppies last week to undergo lifesaving treatment. Some of these include puppies who were left in a box outside of a Giddings animal shelter and caused the place to shut down.

