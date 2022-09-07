Read full article on original website
Related
Healthy Recipe: Warm German Style Potato Salad with Caraway Seeds
Everyone loves a good potato salad, and this Warm German Style Potato Salad with Caraway Seeds certainly falls into the ‘Ann’s Favorites’ category! First of all it’s made with a delicious caraway infused Dijon mustard vinaigrette, that gets sucked up into the warm spuds as they’re tossed together with it. Secondly, there’s the contrast of the crisp crunchy celery and the sharp sweet bite of scallions with the soft, warm mustardy potatoes. So yummy!
thespruceeats.com
Easy Turkey Meatloaf
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Homemade meatloaf is classic comfort food, and this turkey meatloaf is a perfect example. To make this meatloaf, all you need are ground turkey, breadcrumbs, eggs, and a few pantry staples and seasonings you likely have on hand.
topdogtips.com
Recipe: Meatless Homemade Dog Food with Peanut Butter
Serving a vegetarian diet to a dog can be a controversial topic. Your veterinarian, canine nutritionist, friends and family will all likely question your decision. Some dogs may require a vegetarian diet due to illness or allergy issues, but these cases are very few. Typically, owners that choose to serve meatless homemade dog food do so for their own personal reasons.
Chickpea dog food
Yesterday, I showed you how to cook chickpeas for pooches. Today, I will be showing you how you can make nutritious homemade chickpea dog food at home. (This recipe can also be made for cats. Just add the ingredients to a blender or food processor to make pâté.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ina Garten's Simple Method For Succulent Meatloaf
Called "aspirational and accessible" by The Washington Post, Ina Garten is the Food Network star that everyone loves — truck drivers, millennials, housewives, and, in particular, Jennifer Garner. For The Cut, Gabriella Paiella describes how the "Barefoot Contessa" even appeals to people who scoff at domesticity. Garten calls her...
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
Chefs share 10 of the best meals to make in an air fryer
From chicken wings to French toast, chefs share the best quick, no-fuss dishes to cook in the popular kitchen appliance and how to make them.
Healthy Recipe: Healthy Yogurt Ranch Dressing
Greek yogurt is the key to this delicious version of Healthy Yogurt Ranch Dressing. It has more protein and a lot less fat thanks to the yogurt. Best yet, it sacrifices none of the taste we know and love. 8 servings. 8 ingredients. 15 minute prep. Ingredients. 1 tablespoon dried...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022
Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
Healthy Recipe: Kale & Feta Cake
This tasty frittata is called “Kale & Feta Cake” mainly because it’s layered in the middle with feta. It’s really more of a flourless torte, but whatever it’s called, this is a delicious, nutritiousway to turn the super-food kale into a crowd-pleasing main course. It’s easy to make, even when feeling tired. All in all, it takes the cake!
thecountrycook.net
Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet
With flavorful ingredients and only 45 minutes, you can have this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet that is bursting with flavor on your table in no time!. Skillet meals are one of my favorite types of meals to make. I love making meals all in one pan. This Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet is full of lemon flavor that is contrasted by different seasonings and vegetables. It is a great dinner meal that you can make any night of the week. With easy ingredients, you will find yourself putting this recipe at the top of your menu! If you are looking for something that has a burst of flavor in each and every bite, you have to try this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet recipe!
6 of the Best Wet Cat Foods, According to Experts
This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Wondering what to feed your new feline or thinking about switching foods to better support your kitty’s overall health and wellness? One of the first things you’ll need to figure out is whether to feed them kibble or canned wet food. While the right answer really depends on your pet’s specific needs and preferences, we rounded up a few experts to dish on the pros (and cons), as well as their picks for the overall best wet foods for cats that are available now.
12tomatoes.com
Easy Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Casserole
An easy, cheesy, saucy 30-minute meal that always hits the spot. For me and enchiladas, it was love at first bite. That’s no exaggeration — mole, Suiza, ranchero, basic cheese… If it’s an enchilada, I’m all in. I’m even all in on enchilada casserole, which is not at all traditional but requires no rolling and yet still gives you the same saucy experience. (More or less, anyway.) This Chicken Enchilada Casserole is one to turn to when you’re craving enchiladas but don’t want to put a lot of work into getting them. It’s easy and cheesy and crowd-pleasing thanks to its approachable flavors and simple prep and it’s sure to make it into your regular dinner rotation.
msn.com
Best dry cat food 2022: Give kitties quality kibble
Feeding kitties with the best dry cat food is a “purr-fect” way of ensuring you're giving them the healthiest of diets. After all, the meals are 100 percent complete and balanced, containing all of the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants needed for a healthy life. Indeed, given the ingredients...
pethelpful.com
Woman's Boyfriend Lets the Cat Pick Out His Food Each Day and We're Into It
Parents will be the first to tell you how difficult it is to cook for a picky eater. Or maybe you remember the stress you put on your parents when you wouldn't eat anything as a kid. On either side of the situation, you'll eventually learn that it's best to let the picky person decide what they would like to eat. Because in the end, it saves you from a lot of headaches.
Is Fried Rice Healthy? Calories and Other Nutrition Info
There are about 238 calories in fried rice per one cup serving, and if you add meat like chicken, shrimp or beef, you're adding calories, fat and protein, too.
How to Clean a Bathtub So You Can Enjoy a Proper Soak
Sinking into a tub at the end of a long day can instantly make any stressors feel as light as the bubbles in the bath. Yet, if you don’t know how to clean a bathtub, the grime and soap scum ring around the perimeter, or the mildew where the caulk and grout meet, will only add to your list of worries. Skip ruminating about your cleaning to-do list and plan a bathroom cleaning ahead of time. Even a small detail like a clean bathtub can make you feel happier at home, not to mention, a spotless one prevents harder to deal with issues like mineral deposits, limescale, and ridiculous soap scum.
12tomatoes.com
Beef Provencal
A warming stew with the flavors of southern France. Beef stews of all kinds are loved around the world, but there’s something about French beef stews that have a gourmet taste to them- even if they don’t take any more time than a traditional beef stew from other regions. This Beef Provencal recipe hails from the Provencal region in France, an area known for its fields of lavender and for the historical production of raw perfume ingredients sourced from flowers.
Keto-Friendly Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Fat Bomb Recipe
Keto Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Fat Bombs are perfect for any occasion. Even when you are on a strict keto diet, feel satisfied with these frozen treats!. These fat bombs take 15 minutes to prepare and 1 hour 15 minutes to chill. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
butterwithasideofbread.com
TORTILLA SOUP WITH BLACK BEANS
Tortilla Soup with Black Beans is a hearty chicken dinner with great flavor! This tortilla soup recipe is so simple & is made with mostly pantry ingredients!. Making this chicken tortilla soup recipe with black beaks and corn is a fantastic way to get some vegetables in your diet and protein too! For added fiber in your diet, making this black bean soup is good for your health and loaded with amazing flavors too!
Comments / 0