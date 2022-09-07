NEW YORK -- A student was shot near a high school in Brooklyn on Friday, marking the second after-school shooting this week in the borough.On Wednesday, a charter school student was shot and killed in Downtown Brooklyn.READ MORE: Shooting death of 15-year-old charter school student in Brooklyn park leaves fellow students, neighbors rattledFriday's shooting happened after 1 p.m. on Ocean Parkway and Neptune Avenue in Coney Island.Police say a 17-year-old student at nearby Lincoln High School was shot once in the stomach across the street, off school grounds. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.Students had an early...

