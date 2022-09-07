Read full article on original website
Charging e-bikes caused Brooklyn apartment fire that led to 2 people being rescued, FDNY confirms
Charging lithium ion batteries on e-bikes are what sparked a fire at a Brooklyn apartment building, FDNY Fire Marshals confirmed Thursday.
NBC New York
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
Body found inside Manhattan subway tracks
Police are investigating after a man’s body was found on the tracks inside a Manhattan subway tunnel Friday morning, according to transit officials.
FDNY: 7 hurt in multi-car crash on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp, several seriously
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A multi-vehicle crash on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp injured seven people — several seriously — and sparked a large emergency response Friday afternoon. The crash was reported around 2:45 p.m. on Hylan and Locust Avenue, according to an official from the FDNY’s...
Teenager shot in Brooklyn, possibly during brawl: police
A 17-year-old boy was shot in Brooklyn on Friday, according to police. The teenager was shot at the intersection of Neptune Avenue and Ocean Parkway in Brighton Beach around 1:10 p.m., officials said.
News 12
Loved ones hold candlelight vigil for 15-year-old fatally shot in Downtown Brooklyn
Family and friends of a 15-year-boy who was fatally shot at McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn gathered Thursday to pay tribute. Loved ones spelled out Unique Smith’s name with candles at the vigil by his family’s home in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Dozens of people came to pay their respects, including...
17-year-old student shot near Coney Island high school
NEW YORK -- A student was shot near a high school in Brooklyn on Friday, marking the second after-school shooting this week in the borough.On Wednesday, a charter school student was shot and killed in Downtown Brooklyn.READ MORE: Shooting death of 15-year-old charter school student in Brooklyn park leaves fellow students, neighbors rattledFriday's shooting happened after 1 p.m. on Ocean Parkway and Neptune Avenue in Coney Island.Police say a 17-year-old student at nearby Lincoln High School was shot once in the stomach across the street, off school grounds. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.Students had an early...
Man, woman fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide in 5th-floor Bronx hallway
Police officers responding to a 911 call found the pair unresponsive just after midnight in a building on Williamsbridge Road at NYCHA’s Pelham Parkway houses in Allerton.
Teen shot in abdomen after leaving school in Brooklyn
Police said two groups of youths were in a dispute when the shots were fired.
Man, 41, fatally stabbed in neck during dispute in front of Bronx building
Police are investigating the stabbing death of a man during a dispute in front of his Bronx apartment building on Wednesday evening, authorities said.
New York City Police investigating after man slashed and robbed by crowd in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a male...
NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Purported gang member fatally shot in Brooklyn hours after man gunned down in car
The 28-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the chest in front of a home on Sheffield Avenue, near Hegeman Avenue, around 11:15 p.m.
15-year-old student shot to death in downtown Brooklyn park
A 15-year-old who was shot in the abdomen in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon has died.
Woman raped on New York City subway platform, police say
First responders brought the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
bkreader.com
Video shows alleged vandal who ruined Notorious B.I.G mural in NYC
The vandal who police believe defaced a Brooklyn mural honoring legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G. is captured on new surveillance footage. The suspect allegedly approached the mural at the corner of St. James Place and Fulton Street in Clinton Hill around midnight Aug. 26, splashed black paint on the rapper’s face […] Click here to view original web page at nypost.com.
Ex-con kills girlfriend outside her Bronx apartment and fatally shoots himself
An ex-con opened fire on his girlfriend Friday, killing her outside her Bronx apartment before fatally shooting himself, police said. Kristina Jones, 41, may have recently broken up with her 42-year-old boyfriend, Pete Richardson, said police. But they were unsure if that is what sparked the murder-suicide at the Pelham Parkway Houses in Allerton. The distraught beau shot Jones, 41, in her ...
Man, 29, fatally shot in front of Brooklyn apartment building
Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Brooklyn Wednesday night.
Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours
A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
NYPD officer opens fire at car trying to ram police: sources
The NYPD is investigating after an officer fired shots at a vehicle that tried to hit a police officer in the Bronx with his car on Thursday, sources told 1010 WINS.
