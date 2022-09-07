ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland Hills, TX

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Currently missing people from Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
HOUSTON, TX
tinybeans.com

Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas

If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
DALLAS, TX
ABC13 Houston

Iconic Tex-Mex restaurant famed for funny signs cooks up Texas expansion

El Arroyo - the iconic Tex-Mex restaurant in West Austin that's famous for the witty, sassy, ever-changing messages on its black-and-white outdoor marquee sign - is branching out. The restaurant plans to have five more restaurants in Texas open or under construction within the next three years. For now, El...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Heart o' Texas Miniature Aircraft Club 9.7.22

We sit down and talk to Joey Picca, a meteorologist that served as a consultant for the series "America the Beautiful” streaming on Disney+. Picca talks about his experience leading a plane up to storms that produced tornadoes and how weather plays an important role in the project.
WACO, TX
fwtx.com

Fort Worth Elvis Impersonator Is Crowned the King

Our very own Elvis Presley look-alike crooner won the ultimate prize in Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition in Memphis, Tennessee. For his first prize, Fort Worth native Victor Trevino Jr. won just short of $20,000, recognition from Elvis Presley Enterprises, and a contract to perform with the company. The competition’s criteria included vocals, style, stage presence, and overall performance.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at Big T Plaza

One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting inside a south Dallas shopping center. Investigators say one of the people injured is in custody. Crime scene tape kept onlookers a good distance away from the Big T Plaza shopping center Saturday. For people inside this afternoon,...
DALLAS, TX

