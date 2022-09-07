Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
Hypebae
Peter Do Officially Announces SM Entertainment Collab for Upcoming SS23 Show
Peter Do has officially announced its anticipated collaboration with K-pop giant SM Entertainment for its Spring/Summer 2023 show at New York Fashion Week. Teased earlier this week, the partnership will include some of SM’s stars on the upcoming runway, which will feature womenswear and unisex, as well as the brand’s inaugural menswear range. The show will open with NCT member JENO, marking the first time a K-pop star kicks off an NYFW presentation.
Hypebae
Hello Kitty Joins the adidas Family With Three-Part Drop
Following a Nike Presto and apparel collection released back in May, everyone’s favorite Sanrio character broadens her sneaker portfolio with three adidas silhouettes. Comprised of a Superstar, Forum Low and Astir, the Hello Kitty x adidas capsule employs the character’s signature bow detail alongside a black, pink, red and white color story. As expected, each pair comes in collectible packaging with a hangtag featuring Hello Kitty in an adidas tracksuit.
Hypebae
Meet 4AM Skin, the Ultra Chic Beauty Brand Inspired by Nightlife Culture
4AM Skin, the Gen-Z newly launched beauty company co-founded by Jade Beguelin and Sabrina Sadeghian, is on a mission to offer attainable and affordable skincare that is backed by science but relatable. Launching in July of 2021, as people were reemerging from the lull of the pandemic and indulging in new skin routines packaged in bright and loud colorings, 4AM Skin stuck out from the pack with its hero products, reminding all that luxury does exist.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hypebae
Ciara’s '90s Supermodel Nails Give a New Meaning To "Clean" Beauty
When it comes to trends and setting the standard, Ciara has never been the one to disappoint, so it makes sense that she hopped on the supermodel nails bandwagon. Ahead of the launch of her skincare line OAM, the star and her manicurist, Miho Okawara, gave fans an up close and personal look at her minimalist appearance that screams “Trés Chic.” Captioning the photo, “Beautiful Lady,” the manicure was kept very clean, speaking clearly to the ’90s supermodel look. Okawara shaped Ciara’s nails in a crisp squoval shape completed with a simple flesh-toned color. No additional details made the nail moment stand out, bringing more attention to the artist’s perfect bare face.
Hypebae
Feng Chen Wang Unveils Her FW22 Collection
Chinese-born designer Feng Chen Wang navigates perfectionism and acceptance in uncertainty with her latest Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Finding solace in the never-ending act of improvement, Wang imbues each garment with a sense of fluidity. “This season, I love the idea of embracing and finding beauty in our inter-connectedness, in nature,...
Hypebae
NYFW SS23 Day One: Best Beauty and Hair Looks of the Season
New York Fashion Week has finally commenced and after almost three years of uncertainty around the pandemic, New York City has come alive. As the city buzzes with the creative energy of visitors, models, designers and the streetstyle walkers turning head-turning statement spins and turns, our eyes are entirely on the beauty trends that will come out of the American Collections Calendar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hypebae
Take an Early Look at the Kiko Kostinadov x Hysteric Glamour ASICS Collab
Designers Laura and Deanna Fanning excited Kiko Kostadinov fans when they previewed a Hysteric Glamour partnership via their joint Instagram account. The reel teased a vivd striped top, knit shoulder bag and printed denim. Yesterday the official Kiko Kostadinov account revealed that the partnership would include an ASICS collaboration as...
Hypebae
Selena Gomez To Drop "Uniquely Raw" Documentary Titled 'My Mind & Me'
Selena Gomez is giving fans an inside look into her life with an upcoming documentary. The singer-slash-actor took to social media to tease the forthcoming project. “Wanna hear a part to my story … My Mind & Me coming soon to @AppleTvPlus,” she captioned a clip of a camera panning over a private screening room with the doc’s title on display on a screen.
Hypebae
Bottega Veneta Creates Luxe Tote Bags for NYC Bookstore, The Strand
Bottega Veneta‘s Matthieu Blazy has partnered with the iconic New York bookstore The Strand to create limited-edition tote bags. Comprised of three bags and a selection of books curated by Blazy himself, the collaboration is a celebration of the creative director’s love for the store. Its signature tote has been elevated with Bottega’s Intrecciato weave, crafted in leather with The Strand’s red logo stamped at the front. Accompanying the bags, the curated book selection — spanning art, photography, fashion and architecture — will be on display at The Strand in the East Village and the fashion house’s SoHo location. The duo has also commissioned cartoons with The New Yorker to celebrate the occasion.
Hypebae
Here's Your Second Chance to Grab the Martine Rose Nike Shox MR4 Mule
Originally revealed back in June, the Martine Rose Nike Shox MR4 perfectly bridges high fashion and sport with a mule silhouette, squared toe box and elevated pistons. The hybrid model released July 7 via Martine Rose and now sees a wider release via the SNKRS app. Fans will have a second chance to score the collaboration in both black and white colorways on September 23 carrying a $200 USD retail price.
Hypebae
Aleali May Partners With Fly Geenius for Vanson Leathers Collection
Davon Bean, founder of the Fly Geenius brand and creative director of Vanson Leathers, partners with Aleali May for a capsule dedicated to Black biker culture. Aleali detailed how motorcycle clubs influenced her upbringing in an Instagram post. I grew up around bikes all my life with my Dad (aka...
Hypebae
New Balance Brings an Autumnal Shade of Pink to the 550
Arguably the sneaker brand of the moment, New Balance continues to supply fans with a 550 for every ‘fit. The latest take on the classic model swaps the traditional leather construction for suede, but maintains the signature leather overlays near the ankle. A notable departure from the Barbiecore shades...
Hypebae
Collina Strada Taps unspun, Unveiling Custom-Fit Jeans on SS23 Runway
For its Spring/Summer 2023 runway at New York Fashion Week, Collina Strada has tapped unspun, the Hong Kong and San Francisco-based start-up that uses an innovative at-home scanning system to create custom-fit jeans. For those unfamiliar, unspun makes custom-fit jeans possible through its mobile app, which takes 10 seconds to...
Hypebae
G-SHOCK Reveals a Fun Statement Silhouette With the New GMAS2100SK
Known for functional yet fashionable timepieces, the latest addition to G-SHOCK’s unmatched arsenal of wristwatches, the GMAS2100SK, can complement your style with transparent shades while elevating your everyday life with innovative tech-centric features. This new iteration of the brand’s compact 2100 series, is smaller and thinner, with dynamic design updates that sets it apart from its predecessors.
Hypebae
Burberry Cancels Its SS23 Show Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Burberry has made the decision to cancel its upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 show, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The British heritage brand shared in a statement, “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. As a mark of respect, we have taken the decision to cancel our SS23 runway show due to take place on 17 September in London. We hope to see you in the near future.”
Hypebae
Emilio Pucci Brings the Heat With FW22 Collection "La Piazzetta"
Italian brand Emilio Pucci embraces la dolce vita with the release of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection “La Piazzetta.”. Teeming with bold, psychedelic patterns and colors, the brand’s latest launch instantly brightens up the colder season. Without throwing caution to the wind, designer Camile Miceli delivers fluid knits and jerseys arriving in exciting color-blocked palettes comprised of cotton-candy pink and blue. Elsewhere, party-ready trousers, complete with disco ruffles steal the show, while uber-saturated mini-skirts bear trippy, abstract designs.
Hypebae
Take a First Look at Halle Bailey as Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid' Trailer
Following the initial announcement back in 2019, the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey as Ariel is set to hit theaters soon. Walt Disney Studios dropped the trailer for the anticipated film, unveiling a first look at the musician playing the beloved character. The clip takes viewers deep into the ocean where Ariel resides, as she begins to sing.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Teases SKIMS’ Comfiest Bras to Date
Kim Kardashian’s shapewear label SKIMS is gearing up for the release of newly designed bras. The reality star took to social media, teasing her brand’s innovative undergarment that took three years to develop. The label is introducing a new approach to this intimate wear by combining the comfort...
Comments / 0