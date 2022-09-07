ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stymie
3d ago

Man, Courteney Cox is aging like milk. I found it humorous. However, I was around the same age as the characters in the show when it originally came out, so that might have something to do with it.

shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
epicstream.com

Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back

The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
RadarOnline

SOLD! Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For $30 Million Mansion After Being Target Of Masked Home Intruder

Ben Affleck is $30 million richer after offloading his longtime home. Radar has discovered the Deep Water actor, 50, has found a buyer for his Pacific Palisades mansion — the same home that was the target of a terrifying masked intruder. The newly married star accepted the offer on Tuesday just 10 days after saying "I do" for the second time to Jennifer Lopez. Affleck put his 13,453-square-foot property on the market for $29,995,000 earlier this month, and within weeks has already dumped the place he called home for the past four years. The 7-bedroom luxurious mansion comes...
shefinds

We Can’t ‘Calm Down’ After Seeing The Denim Bustier Top Selena Gomez Wore In Her Music Video Teaser— Hello, Curves

Selenators assemble! Selena Gomez, 30, not only just dropped a new jam, but also showed off her incredible figure in a sultry bustier top in the music video teaser. This week, Gomez shared a clip from the video for “Calm Down,” her collaborative reggae pop-infused track with Nigerian rapper Rema, in a post for her 43 million TikTok followers.
