Stymie
3d ago
Man, Courteney Cox is aging like milk. I found it humorous. However, I was around the same age as the characters in the show when it originally came out, so that might have something to do with it.
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
epicstream.com
Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back
The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating Again After Pete Davidson Split: Looking For An 'Older' Guy
It doesn’t look like Kim Kardashian is fond of the single life, as the 41-year-old Skims founder is reportedly already exploring the dating pool, after her nine-month relationship with 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson ended earlier this month. A source reportedly told E! News that the...
Britney Spears Reacts to Son Jayden’s Claims About Her Parenting: ‘Your Dad Hasn’t Had a Job in 15 Years’
Sharing her side. After Jayden James — the younger son of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline — spoke out about his relationship with his mother, the pop star has weighed in. “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be … to be basically held...
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
Narcity
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver. She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a completely uncalled-for encounter with a fan.
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
SOLD! Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For $30 Million Mansion After Being Target Of Masked Home Intruder
Ben Affleck is $30 million richer after offloading his longtime home. Radar has discovered the Deep Water actor, 50, has found a buyer for his Pacific Palisades mansion — the same home that was the target of a terrifying masked intruder. The newly married star accepted the offer on Tuesday just 10 days after saying "I do" for the second time to Jennifer Lopez. Affleck put his 13,453-square-foot property on the market for $29,995,000 earlier this month, and within weeks has already dumped the place he called home for the past four years. The 7-bedroom luxurious mansion comes...
Paris Jackson and Brother Prince Hold Hands During a Red Carpet Appearance Together
Paris Jackson and brother Prince are a dynamic duo!. During their appearance at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday, the siblings showed up in style while displaying their sibling love and admiration on the red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hotel. One snapshot shows Paris, 24,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Fights Kim Kardashian For Kids to be Enrolled in Donda Academy — Why Here?
In a recent Instagram post, Kanye West suggested that his children attend Donda Academy instead of the private school Kim Kardashian has selected. The question, though-what exactly is Donda Academy? Why does the singer rapper so adamant that his kids be enrolled here?. A series of controversial Instagram posts, some...
Insanely Cute Clip Of Keanu Reeves Telling Drew Barrymore She Can Be A Lover AND A Fighter Is Running Around On The Internet Again
Is it time to put this well-loved Keanu Reeves quote on bumper stickers around the world?
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
We Can’t ‘Calm Down’ After Seeing The Denim Bustier Top Selena Gomez Wore In Her Music Video Teaser— Hello, Curves
Selenators assemble! Selena Gomez, 30, not only just dropped a new jam, but also showed off her incredible figure in a sultry bustier top in the music video teaser. This week, Gomez shared a clip from the video for “Calm Down,” her collaborative reggae pop-infused track with Nigerian rapper Rema, in a post for her 43 million TikTok followers.
Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Are ‘Grateful’ That Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson Is Home
Slow and steady. Khloé Kardashian is "taking some time to adjust to having two children," a source tells In Touch. The Good American founder, 38, who welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex Tristan...
Popculture
Scott Disick's New Girlfriend Reportedly Revealed to Be Iconic Singer's Daughter
Scott Disick is reportedly dating Kimberly Stewart, the daughter of singer Rod Stewart. The two have been seen on dates in the Los Angeles area multiple times last week and over the weekend. Disick, 39, reportedly met Stewart, 43, through her brother, Sean Stewart, 41. Disick and Stewart have been...
Kanye West Will Not Face Charges For Allegedly Putting The Paws Of Yeezus On An Annoying Autograph Seeker
Kanye West will reportedly not be facing charges stemming from an altercations in Hollywood where he punched a fan.
