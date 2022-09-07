Read full article on original website
No Vacancy No More: Another Decades-old NJ Shore Motel Gets Demolished
Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball. And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished. This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge...
Atlantic County, NJ, Reports Its First Human Case of West Nile Virus This Year
Authorities in Atlantic County have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus within the county this year. Last month, county health officials confirmed three mosquito pool samples tested positive for the virus. Those samples were collected in Mullica Township, Northfield, and Linwood. According to the New Jersey Department...
Monstrous Tree Demolishes Van in Gloucester Township NJ
It's safe to say a Ford Van that had a monstrous tree fall on it in Gloucester Township this week is totaled. The huge tree trunk demolished the van Tuesday in Blackwood, likely as a result of a vicious storm that rolled through the area that day. The van appears...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/9
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. 8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. E swell 3 to 5 ft at 8 seconds. Light swells. TONIGHT: E...
Pa Man Drowns While Swimming on Unguarded Ocean City, NJ Beach
A Pennsylvania man drowned Thursday while swimming on an unguarded beach in Ocean City, authorities said. 56-year-old Shawn Reilly, of Thornhurst, Pa. began to struggle while swimming at an unprotected beach near 12th Street shortly after noon on Thursday. The man's 21-year-old son realized his father was having problems and...
Police in Southern NJ Looking for Missing Endangered Woman
Officials in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing endangered woman. The Winslow Township Police Department says Linda Basile was reported missing on Wednesday, September 7th. She is believed to be driving a red 2010 four-door Jeep Wrangler with NJ registration V93-CWP. She was last known to...
Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, NJ Unveils ‘Trophy Park’ Complex
The Hamilton Township Committee has officially taken the wraps off of an ambitious project, currently known as “Trophy Park.”. This is the most comprehensive and ambitious recreation proposal in Atlantic County, New Jersey history. Most likely well beyond this region. Alan Nau is the principal of “Trophy Park.” This...
Both Atlantic & Cape May Counties Now Considered To Be In Serious Drought
If you thought it was dry in South Jersey during the early summer months, that was nothing compared to how dry it is throughout the region now. According to multiple expert sources, apparently all of Cape May County and most of Atlantic and Cumberland counties are now considered to be in a state of serious drought. Water restrictions were put in place earlier this year throughout New Jersey, but nothing too serious in the southern-most regions of the state. All that has now changed, however, since groundwater has reportedly been decreasing over the past few months due to the lack of rainfall within the South Jersey region.
Will the Summer Drought Affect NJ Christmas Tree Supplies?
While the summer drought in New Jersey has affected many lawns, flowers, gardens, and even crops, let’s look further down the line. Will it affect New Jersey’s supply of Christmas trees?. In North Jersey, the summer drought has not yet affected Christmas tree supplies, said Donna Allison Cole,...
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
Owner Of Popular Mount Laurel, NJ, Restaurant Dies From Car Crash Injuries
Sad news to report out of Burlington County. All who loved Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant will be saddened to hear the news of the beloved restaurant owner's tragic passing. Sources report that the owner of Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, died in the hospital after suffering from injuries endured from a car wreck he was involved in over Labor Day weekend. The owner was 52-year-old Glen Keen. According to NJ.com, Keen was attempting to actually turn out of the parking lot of his own establishment which is located on Hainesport Mt Laurel Road when he was struck by another vehicle upon attempt.
Have You Seen Her? Woman from Atlantic County, NJ, Missing For Months
That's a question being asked by members of law enforcement across Atlantic County as she hasn't been seen since the first week of July. According to the Hamilton Township Police Department, Healey is 26 years old and from Collings Lakes; she is known to frequent the Atlantic City area. Kaleigh...
Tales From The Jersey Shore: The Mysterious 120 Year Old Tuckerton Stinkhouse
If you have ever been in Southern Ocean County in the area of Little Egg Harbor you may have seen the remnants of what was known as the "Stinkhouse" on Crab Island. A piece of the fishing history we have here at the Jersey Shore. It's the "Stinkhouse" on Crab...
Man Stabbed in the Neck at Vineland Bus Terminal
A man was stabbed in the neck at a bus terminal in Vineland Wednesday afternoon and the crime was caught on video, according to police. NBC 10 Philadelphia is reporting that the stabbing occurred at about 5:30 pm Wednesday at the Vineland Transportation Center on West Landis Avenue. The bus terminal is on West Landis Avenue in Vineland, in the corner spot of a strip mall, next to Dollar General, Aarons, and Papa John Pizza.
YAY! Sea Isle City, NJ Street Parking is Free Again!
Still planning to visit Sea Isle City? Good news! Street parking is back to being free!. While so many vacationers have gone back to where they came, with Labor Day Weekend behind us and the new school year starting, there's still what we call "locals summer." And one of the...
Prosecutor: Ocean County, NJ, Man Charged For Murdering His Father
Authorities say a man from Lacey Township has been charged in connection with the death of his father. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 36-year-old Justin Donaldson was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with murder. According to officials, the scene unfolded around 4:30 when officers from the Lacey Township Police...
More New Jersey Mountain Lion Witnesses Come Forward
We recently shared the story of a woman reportedly seeing a mountain lion off the roadway, south of Millville. She stated that she was sure what she saw way a mountain lion or cougar. This follows a report earlier this year where a Galloway woman reported seeing such an animal...
Why Is There A Giant Inflatable Rat At The Vineland Electric Plant?
We saw that there is a giant inflatable rat at the historic Vineland Municipal Electric Plant. This almost always means that there is a labor dispute of some kind. So, we looked into this yesterday, and here’s what we’ve learned thus far. For starters, we had a discussion...
Bizzaro-World Stuff Witnessed at EHT Wawa at 3:30am
When you leave for work at 3 am in the Atlantic City area, you see some weird stuff from time to time. While the Atlantic City area is technically a "24-hour town," I'm sure overnight traffic is nowhere near what it must have been like at the height of the early casino action in Atlantic City in the 1980s. It must have been crazy then.
A Lot of Booze: NY Man Arrested in Brigantine, NJ, for Alleged Fraud
Authorities in Brigantine say a man from New York has been arrested in conjunction with a large fraudulent purchase at a local liquor store. The Brigantine Police Department says on Labor Day, they received a call from a New York resident who reported that a "form of electronic payment that he utilizes" was compromised and a fraudulent purchase in excess of $2,000 was made at Ocean Beverage without his authorization.
