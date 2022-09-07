ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Blockhead’ who posed for photo with wild horse is kicked…and cited

By David Strege
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25yweR_0hlgOXBq00

In the never-ending parade of tourists acting badly, a woman at Cape Lookout National Seashore in North Carolina walked up and stood by a wild horse with her hand on the animal as she posed for a photo.

It didn’t end well.

“The horse communicated its annoyance and kicked the woman,” Cape Lookout National Seashore reported on Facebook.

The national seashore reported that these visitors were cited for wildlife harassment. It posted an image of the infraction with the woman’s head blocked out.

“Why block out her face?” one commenter on Facebook stated. “She deserves to be seen. It should be part of the penalty.”

Another commenter answered, “That’s how she really looks – she’s a blockhead.”

Most of the commenters were not kind to the woman, castigating the actions and saying she deserved being kicked.

Also on FTW Outdoors: ‘Idiot’ nearly takes fatal leap in Bryce Canyon National Park (video)

“Ridiculous,” one wrote. “Do people think the banks are petting zoos?”

“What is wrong with people?!?” another wrote. “She would probably get too close to the bison in Yellowstone too! Glad she was charged and ticketed!”

The incident occurred last week. Just three weeks before, Cape Lookout National Seashore posted photo tips on Facebook, stating, “Taking a photo of our wild horses on Shackleford Banks should be done with caution. They are wild after all, and they will take action to protect themselves, their foal or their mares from what they perceive as dangerous actions by humans. For this reason, those taking photos should be about one bus length away from the horses and use a telephoto or zoom lens to take the picture.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Horses#The Horses#Yellowstone National Park#Ftw Outdoors#Shackleford Banks
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

149K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy