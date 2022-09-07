Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTAL
1 wounded, shooting at Bossier liquor store
Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Bossier City late Thursday night. Man attempted to kidnap girl, 5, on Northwest side. FDLE discusses results of fraudulent testing scam …. Texas High outscores Benton in high-scoring battle. Houma residents going wild over rumors of possible …. Abbott: More...
Million Dollar Bond Set for Captured Shreveport Fugitive
Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was taken into custody. Agents found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale along with three unrestrained children in the backseat of the car next to a loaded AR pistol set to fire.
KTBS
Woman shot, killed in Shreveport Wednesday night identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. Authorities are searching for the shooter. Police say Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at the scene. She is the seventh homicide victim so far in...
KSLA
1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened Thursday night (Sept. 8) in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 1600 block of East Texas Street. Authorities said the injured person’s wounds did not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four Louisiana Teens Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Vehicle and Burglarizing Several Other Vehicles
Four Louisiana Teens Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Vehicle and Burglarizing Several Other Vehicles. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 7, 2022, that deputies arrested four teenagers aged 13, 15, and 19 on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, after they reportedly burglarized at least seven vehicles. Caddo patrol...
Shreveport Police Investigating Lake Street Homicide
On September 6th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 100 block of Lake Street on reports of a dead man located in a parking garage. Responding officers located a deceased victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroners...
abc17news.com
Developer pleads for pause in demolition of Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Seemingly down to its last strike, there’s a late rally to save Fair Grounds Field just as the wrecking crew is prepared to tear it down. “One of the things that brings everybody together is combination of kids and sports,” says Linc Coleman, President of U.L. Coleman Companies, a longtime, local real estate developer. “We’re trying to reach out to future generations so they can be leaders, so they can be have pride in our community, so they can stay here in our community.”
KSLA
SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
Amtrak passenger route through north La. discussed at Southern Rail Commission meeting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With federal dollars becoming available from Washington, now is the time to move forward on Amtrak’s passenger rail service in north Louisiana. That was the message Friday, Sept. 9 at a meeting of the Southern Rail Commission at the Port of Caddo-Bossier. Discussion focused on...
KTAL
Watkins murder trial: Jury, victims’ families view interrogation video
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a darkened courtroom Friday afternoon, the jury and the families of Heather and Kelly Jose watched two videos of Shreveport police detectives interviewing the man accused of killing the Joses. Watkins is accused of first-degree murder in the Nov. 8, 2018, deaths of Heather...
KTAL
Dad in need, Cares Krewe is there to help
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –Imagine running out of gas and being lucky enough to cross paths with the Cares Krewe just a few minutes later! It happened for this young father, Austin. 28-year-old Austin said this is a “huge blessing” for his family. His wife, Grace, stays at home with...
KTBS
Shreveport man arrested for attempted murder, other charges; bond set at $1M plus
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked Tuesday night to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Thursday. CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCS Holiday Express Returns to Shreveport This Year
The KCS Holiday Express train is back for 2022. After taking a break because of the pandemic, this special Christmas train will hit the rains across the south to bring joy to thousands of families. This is an older video of some of the beauty you will get to see...
Caddo Parish Labor Day Weekend Violent Offenders (Mugshots)
All individuals pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. e) The individual is charged with a crime of violence as defined in R.S. 7 14:2(B), except stalking, or charged with any of the following offenses: 8 (i) Sex offenses as defined in R.S. 15:541. 9 (ii) Human trafficking offenses as defined in R.S. 14:46.2 and 46.3. 10 (iii) Offenses affecting the health and morals of minors, R.S. 14:91 et seq. 11 (iv) Offenses affecting the health and safety of person with infirmities, 12 R.S.14:93.3 et seq. 13 (v) Video voyeurism. 14 (vi) Cruelty to animals. 15 (vii) Dogfighting. 16 (f) The booking photograph is part of a law enforcement file solely because 17 the subject of the booking photograph was filler as defined by Article 252. 18 (g) Any entity, person, or agency that publishes a booking photograph 19 according to this Paragraph shall include a disclaimer that states "all persons are 20 presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.""
Shreveport Mayor Perkins Addresses City Healthcare Issue
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins held a press conference Friday morning to address and clarify the city's position on the recent vote. But instead of clarification, it, once again, just brought up more questions. In his press conference, Mayor Perkins announced:. At Wednesdays Healthcare Trust Fund Board meeting there was a...
bossierpress.com
Bossier Parish Police Jury discuss Salvinia
Bossier Parish will team up with the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to replace a critical piece of equipment designed to help keep the boat launch at Parish Camp on Lake Bistineau free from aquatic vegetation that has been a lake-wide problem. Parish Police Jury members agreed Wednesday to...
KTBS
Early evening shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, LA - A shooting unfolded on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport early Tuesday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said the shooting happened on 6363 Hearne Avenue around 5:15 p.m. According to authorities, the wounded man ran into a nearby Burger King and was being uncooperative. Narcotics and a handgun were...
KSLA
VR medical training coming to Shreveport
CenterPoint officials say they made the donation with struggling families in mind. A water main break at Shallowhorne and Willard is the cause of the issue, the city says. City leaders started the War Room Initiative back in December of 2021 to help provide affordable housing in the city.
KSLA
SPD searching for missing 22-year-old
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Family of ShaToria Jones, 22, says they haven’t heard from her since the night of Tuesday, Sept. 6. She was last seen in a black shirt and jeans. She drives a black...
KTBS
Rapper Mystikal hires Shreveport attorney in latest rape case
GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
Comments / 0