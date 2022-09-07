ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets to check for Chinese content

Reuters
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Pentagon has stopped accepting new F-35 jets after it discovered a magnet used in the stealthy fighter's engine was made with unauthorized material from China, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

An investigation that gathered steam in mid-August found that an alloy in the engine's lubricant pump did not comply with U.S. procurement laws that bar unauthorized Chinese content, said Pentagon spokesperson Russell Goemaere.

Goemaere confirmed the magnet does not transmit information or harm aircraft, and that there are no risks involved.

Lockheed Martin, which manufactures the jets, said "the issue is related to a magnet on the F-35 Turbomachine manufactured by Honeywell that includes cobalt and samarium alloy."

Honeywell International Inc (HON.O), who makes the pump, said it "remains committed to supplying high-quality products that meet or exceed all customer contract requirements."

An alternative source for the alloy will be used in future the Joint Program Office said in its statement.

There are other Chinese-origin magnets on the jet which have received waivers from past Pentagon officials.

Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington Editing by Bernadette Baum and Josie Kao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Guest816
2d ago

If America's military equipment was made in America, this wouldn't be an issue. Who in their right mind of wisdom has its enemies provide their military equipment - talk about dumb and dumber.

Mel Marshall
3d ago

down the road, the US will learn that China is installing secret devices to destroy whatever when China pushes a button

Bryon Mansley
2d ago

Clinton started this B.S with free trade. Just like the rest of the democrats he was hell bent on destroying this country. By doing this he has made China a very strong country militarily. They are now a danger to the world especially the U.S They don't have to develop anything. All they have to do is steal from other countries or wait for a democrat to enter office. America will lose the next war. But then again when was the last one we won. ww2 maybe

