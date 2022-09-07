Read full article on original website
Related
Pearl Jam Takes the Apollo Stage for Powerful Pandemic-Postponed SiriusXM Underplay
For Pearl Jam, it was a long time coming. For 1,500 lucky fans, it was a dream come true. The Seattle Rock and Roll Hall of Famers made good Saturday night (Sept. 10) on a special show nearly two-and-a-half years in the making at the fabled Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, navigating through a serious technical-related delay five songs into the set that took more than 15 minutes to correct. The concert was broadcast live on Pearl Jam’s long-running SiriusXM channel as part of the network’s Small Stage series, and was open only to subscribers, contest winners and the usual coterie...
Lucasfilm releases new trailer for 'Willow' sequel series; Christian Slater joins cast
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The titular wizard in the Willow sequel series is told the world needs his magic again in the latest trailer for the eagerly awaited Disney+ fantasy drama. The 90-second preview, which once again features Warwick Davis as Willow, has already gotten more than 8 million views since it was posted on YouTube Saturday.
ABC News
Julia Roberts wears gown embroidered with children's and husband's initials to 'Ticket to Paradise' premiere
Julia Roberts paid tribute to her family while out and about on the red carpet for the world premiere of her new movie, "Ticket to Paradise." The Oscar-winning actress posed for cameras wearing a custom Alexander McQueen look that included the embroidered initials of her children Henry, 15, and 17-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel.
