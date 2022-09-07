ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Notre Dame Report Card (Marshall)

Charlies Huff’s Marshall Thundering Herd were better coached, better prepared and a more confident group. While the Irish offense continues to sputter, the most disappointing matchup the Irish lost was the run defense vs. the Marshall ground game, which netted 219 yards on 50 carries.
HUNTINGTON, WV
247Sports

247Sports

48K+
Followers
370K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy