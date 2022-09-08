ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Alcaraz tops Sinner, latest US Open match | US Open updates

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZmhwQ_0hlgF53S00

The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

2:55 a.m.

Carlos Alcaraz has outlasted Jannik Sinner in the latest-finishing match in U.S. Open history, advancing to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 victory.

The No. 3 seed fought off a match point in the fourth set and then put away the match that ended at 2:50 a.m. Three previous U.S. Open matches had ended at 2:26.

The match lasted 5 hours, 15 minutes, 11 minutes short of another U.S. Open record.

Alcaraz will face Frances Tiafoe on Friday in the first Grand Slam semifinal for both.

———

9:15 p.m.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has beaten Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a women's quarterfinal match in which both players struggled to hold serve.

The players combined for 10 breaks, five by each, in 12 games in the second set before the tiebreaker. Swiatek broke serve seven times in the match and Pegula six.

Swiatek advances to face No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

The eighth-seeded Pegula was stopped in her bid for a first major semifinal.

———

8:40 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios was fined $14,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after his racket-smashing exit from the U.S. Open.

Kyrgios slammed multiple rackets to the court in frustration following his 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 loss to Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

The Wimbledon runner-up racked up $32,500 in fines while in Flushing Meadows, getting penalized five times.

———

4:45 p.m.

Frances Tiafoe became the first American man into the U.S. Open semifinals in 16 years by beating No. 9 Andrey Rublev 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), 6-4.

Two days after upsetting No. 2 Rafael Nadal, the No. 22-seeded Tiafoe reached the last four of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. He will face either No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 11 Jannik Sinner on Friday.

No American male had reached the semifinals in Flushing Meadows since Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer in the 2006 final.

Rublev fell to 0-6 in Grand Slam quarterfinals.

———

2:45 p.m.

The largest, most lucrative wheelchair tournament in Grand Slam history began with victories for top seeds Diede de Groot and Shingo Kunieda.

De Groot became the first women's wheelchair player to win the Golden Slam last year, when her victory at the U.S. Open followed her wins at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, along with her gold medal at the Paralympics.

The wheelchair field this year has grown to 56 players, with a purse of $1 million. There is also a junior competition for the first time.

———

1:45 p.m.

Aryna Sabalenka reached the U.S. Open semifinals for the second straight year by beating Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 7-6 (4).

The No. 6 seed matched her best performance at a Grand Slam tournament and will play for a spot in the final against either top-ranked Iga Swiatek or No. 8 Jessica Pegula.

Sabalenka, who lost to runner-up Leylah Fernandez last year in the semis, avenged a loss to the No. 22-seeded Pliskova in the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2021.

———

12:15 p.m.

Aryna Sabalenka is on the court in search of a second straight trip to the U.S. Open semifinals in the opening singles match of the day.

The No. 6 seed is facing No. 22 Karolina Pliskova, the 2016 runner-up in Flushing Meadows.

They will be followed by American Frances Tiafoe, coming off his upset of No. 2 Rafael Nadal, facing No. 9 Andrey Rublev. The winner will make his first career Grand Slam semifinal.

The night session begins with No. 1 Iga Swiatek facing No. 8 Jessica Pegula, followed by No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz against No. 11 Jannik Sinner in the men's quarterfinals.

Sabalenka is the only 2021 semifinalist left in either draw. She also reached the semifinals last year at Wimbledon, where Pliskova beat her before falling to Ash Barty in the final.

———

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Carlos Alcaraz etches name in tennis history after beating Frances Tiafoe to make US Open final

WHAT. A. MATCH. The US Open semi-finals featured one of the hottest matchups in tennis today. On one side, you had Frances Tiafoe, the hometown hero looking to make a name for himself in Queens. On the other end, there was Carlos Alcaraz, the rising Spanish sensations who has been phenomenal during the tournament. One of these incredible stories unfortunately had to end today.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Shingo Kunieda
Person
Roger Federer
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
TENNIS
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Tiafoe can't continue rare run at US Open for American man

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe was living his best life in his U.S. Open semifinal, just as he did throughout this magical run at Flushing Meadows, smiling and thriving, yukking it up with the fans, with his opponent, even with his opponent’s coach. He sprinted to his changeover chair, and the mess of clothes and shoes and rackets that surrounded it, after one big point went his way. After another, he stared at all four corners of a soldout Arthur Ashe Stadium, nodding amid the mayhem. He waved his arms to ask for more support — and got it....
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Iga Swiatek made bizarre move on championship point at U.S. Open

Iga Swiatek on Saturday won her first career U.S. Open title, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) at Flushing Meadows for her third career major win. Swiatek got the victory despite pulling off an odd move on her first championship point. Swiatek was leading 6-5 in the second set and up...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#First Match#Grand Slam
ESPN

US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz's semifinal victory over Frances Tiafoe sparks reactions on Twitter

Carlos Alcaraz continued his sensational US Open run with a five-set semifinal victory over Frances Tiafoe. The 19-year-old phenom from Spain defeated the American 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 on Friday in New York to reach his first Grand Slam final. It was a marathon match, lasting 4 hours and 19 minutes. Including his 5-hour, 15-minute win against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals, Alcaraz has been a part of two of the four longest men's matches at the 2022 US Open. He will face No. 7 Casper Ruud for the US Open title and a chance to become the No. 1-ranked player in the world on Sunday.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

US Open: Iga Swiatek & Ons Jabeur bid for final Grand Slam trophy of year

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Iga Swiatek will bid for a second Grand Slam trophy of the year, while...
TENNIS
ABC News

ABC News

824K+
Followers
176K+
Post
464M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy