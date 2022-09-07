Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best File Compression Apps to Manage ZIP/RAR Files on Mac
You may already know that macOS has a built-in archive management utility, which you can use to open and create compressed files. While it offers the best speeds since it's optimized for and integrated well into macOS, there are times when you need better control over the process. In such...
The Windows Club
How to create a Bookmark to restart Chrome, Edge or Opera
If you’re having web-browser issues (like freezing, not responding, high CPU/Disk/Memory usage) on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you can simply restart the browser without losing tabs. In this post, we will show you how to create a Bookmark to restart Chrome, Edge, or Opera. How to...
technewstoday.com
3 Ways to Edit Video on iPhone (Step-By-Step Guide)
While iPhone is known for its exquisite video capturing and shooting features, most of us are unknown of the video editing side of the device. If you are a beginner and want to edit videos for simple social media posts, iPhone has all the features to help you do just that.
The Windows Club
File Explorer not highlighting selected files and folders
When we select files and folders in File Explorer, Windows highlights them. This lets us know which files and folders are selected. What if File Explorer does not highlight the selected files and folders? Some users have experienced this issue on their systems. In this article, we will see what you can do if File Explorer does not highlight selected files and folders to fix the problem.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Windows Club
How to create a Chart with Crayon effect in Excel
Microsoft Excel is a program known to be advanced in creating charts, you can use predefined charts or create your own Excel charts for your presentation, but did you know that you can add a crayon effect to your charts to make them look like a sketch? In this tutorial, we will explain how to create a chart with the crayon effect in Excel.
How to capture and record your screen on Windows
Windows gamers just getting started with streaming and capturing gameplay from their Windows PC systems may be interested to know that there is an easy and inexpensive way to capture and record your screen on the Windows operating system. Windows screen recording can be done using the free Xbox Game...
5 apps that will help you edit audio on your phone
Listen and learn, friends. May Gauthier / UnsplashSometimes you just need to edit audio on the go.
The best Android apps for photographers in 2022
Not every picture looks perfect. Whether you need fine-tuning or heavier editing or want to beautify it with a filter or change the look for dramatic effect, most smartphone cameras include basic editing features. They may even have advanced features like object eraser and spot color if you're lucky. However,...
The Windows Club
How to change IP Address of Domain Controller
As an IT administrator, you may be faced with the challenge of how to change the IP address of a Domain Controller on your network. The DC is a mission-critical IT infrastructure, you may be looking for best practices on how you can accomplish this task — this post presents a walkthrough of the process involved before, during, and after.
technewstoday.com
How to Use an HDMI Splitter?
Whether you want to use your monitor on different screen, or plug your console to multiple monitors, HDMI Splitter is the tool for you. Not only is it essential for cable management but this splitter also lessens the complexity when duplicating video data. An HDMI splitter copies data from the...
The Windows Club
How to install Media Feature Pack for Windows 11 N and KN
Microsoft Windows comes bundled with tons of pre-installed apps, such as Windows Media Player, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Teams, etc. While the integration of the apps was focused on bringing more customers to the Windows user base, some countries opposed the idea of getting pre-installed media apps, calling it a monopoly against vendors of similar third-party apps. Hence Microsoft created other versions of Windows for the European and Korean markets, labeling them the N and the KN versions respectively. These versions were designed to offer similar functionality as the main Windows editions, except that they miss the media features and related technologies.
The Windows Club
RegSvr32, The module failed to load error on Windows 11/10
In some cases, when you try to open an app/program or launch a game on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC, you may get an error prompt indicating a particular DLL or OCX file is missing or was not found. As a possible workable fix, you try to re-register the system file on your device but get the error RegSvr32 The module failed to load – this post is intended to help you with solutions to resolve this issue.
The Windows Club
Steam error accepting this trade offer 11, 15, 16, 25, 26, 28
In this post, we will help you fix the Steam error accepting this trade offer 11, 15, 16, 25, 26, or 28 on a Windows 11/10 computer. Steam is one of the popular gaming platforms where users can create games, discuss, and play games. The feature to trade on Steam is also there where users can trade in-game items, trade extra copies of games (also known as Steam Gifts) to get rid of duplicate items and get new items in replacement, etc. You can trade with any of your friends or Steam users. While Steam trading works smoothly most of the time, sometimes the users face different errors while accepting a trade offer along with an error code. The error message for a Steam trade offer may look like this:
The Windows Club
How to make a Color Photo look like a Sketch in Photoshop CS6
This article will show you the easy way to make a color image look like a sketch both in black & white and color in Photoshop CS6. With so many uses for photos, people are looking for more ways to make their photos more interesting. From photos for social media profiles, gaming profiles, identity stickers for items and so many more. Making the image look like a sketch in Photoshop is a way to make photos stand out. This process can be used on any image, photos of persons, landscapes, foods, and fruits.
Picture Perfect: How to Edit Photos of Your Car
Victoria ScottShooting your photo is only half the job. Getting home and editing is just as much work.
Google readies Chromebook keyboard controls for Android games
The Google Play Store has a vast selection of games you can enjoy on almost every Android device, provided this device offers a touchscreen interface. Unless you have one of the best Chromebooks that comes with a touchscreen, you can bid adieu to any chance of enjoying the majority of mobile games to their fullest, all because they weren’t designed for keyboard and mouse inputs, to begin with. Thankfully, things are changing. Google is introducing an early test where keyboard inputs on your Chromebook emulate actual touch input in a handful of Android games.
The Windows Club
Xbox not detecting external storage [Fixed]
Just like any other gaming console, Xbox comes with limited storage. As a result, if you want to keep all your games intact, you need to use external storage. However, sometimes you may face issues like Xbox not detecting external storage. And it is a serious issue, especially if you have your games and other media files. This post will guide you on what you can do when Xbox does not recognize the external hard drive.
The Windows Club
UnityPlayer.dll caused an Access Violation (0xc0000005)
Some users are not able to play the games that use the UnityPlayer.dll file. According to them, the games keep crashing because of the Access Violation error. UnityPlayer.dll is a Dynamic Link Library that is responsible for generating 3D materials for games and animated characters. It is developed by Payload Studios. On viewing the error log in the Event Viewer, they saw the UnityPlayer.dll caused an Access Violation (0xc0000005) error message. If the games that use UnityPlayer.dll crash on your system due to the access violation error, the solutions provided in this article may help you resolve the issue.
Android Authority
What is Dropbox and how to use it?
It's more than just cloud storage. Cloud storage is an essential service that everyone needs. It’s a great way to back up, save, and share important documents and photos and quickly and easily access files across devices. Some services even make collaboration easy with built-in productivity tools and third-party integration. Dropbox is one of the more popular cloud storage services around and is an excellent option for anyone considering signing up for one. What is Dropbox, and how do you use it? Here’s everything you need to know.
