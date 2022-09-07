Read full article on original website
Related
focushillsboro.com
State Grants Are Given To Oregon’s “Small But Mighty” Artistic Organizations
State grants were given to two regional organizations, promoting increased access to the arts. The Oregon Arts Commission has given funds to 106 organizations across the state for the 2018 fiscal year, including Estacada’s The Artback and Gresham’s Eastside Theater Company. The Small Operating Grants are made to assist organizations with spending caps under $150,000. Each grant had a value of $2,261.
focushillsboro.com
Bob Stacy, Who Fought The Rajneshee Cult Over Oregon’s Land Use, Dies At 72!
Bob Stacey, a prominent opponent of suburban sprawl in Oregon who took on developers of strip malls and the Rajneeshees in court, passed away on September 8. He was 72. Thursday night, U.S. Representative Earl Blumenauer expressed his sorrow over Stacey’s passing, saying, “Oregon just lost the most significant person that most people have never heard of.”
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Adopts A California Strategy And Turns Off The Power During Strong Winds And Raging Fires
In an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires in the region’s unusually dry and hot weather, Oregon utilities cut electricity to tens of thousands of customers on Friday as dry easterly winds rushed in. Extreme fire weather-related power outages, which are prevalent in California, are uncommon in the...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Is Prepared For An Increased Fire Risk Due To Warmer Temperatures And Stronger Winds.
Oregon’s wildfire season has become worse this week, with evacuations, smokey skies, canceled schools, and hundreds of thousands of acres blazing. Regional highlights:. Wildfire risk is high this weekend. Fire authorities and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown warned Thursday about the weekend’s weather. Travis Medema, chief deputy state fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Attorney General Endorses The Indian Child Welfare Act 1978
In favor of the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and 22 other attorneys general filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court. Congress created this federal law more than 40 years ago in reaction to the rise in the number of Indian children being removed from their homes. In order to preserve native families and children tied to their traditional identity and community, ICWA was designed to provide them with protection.
focushillsboro.com
Huge Oregon Winery Sold In The Record-breaking Transaction
Sam Tannahill of A to Z Wineworks stated in a 2021 interview that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” recently. He also noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry. That has changed as...
focushillsboro.com
Director Of The Oregon Health Authority Patrick Allen Repeated Matteucci’s Remarks Regarding The Significance Of Worker And Patient Safety
Oregon State Hospital (OSH) has been informed by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) that the hospital will get 3 citations for breaches in the areas of documentation, complete investigation, and reaction in relation to workplace violence and injuries. The hospital was also alerted by Oregon-OSHA to three additional problems that, if not handled, could arise in the future regarding the same subjects.
focushillsboro.com
Possible Power Outages In Oregon Have Been Announced In Advance Of A Predicted Wind Event
Authorities in Oregon are warning residents that there may be power outages later this week due to the anticipated extremely high fire threat on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, Sept. 9, the risk of fire is predicted to increase beginning around midday when northeasterly winds intensify throughout the area. As of Wednesday afternoon, some residents of Oregon and Southwest Washington will be under a red flag warning while others will be under a fire weather watch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
focushillsboro.com
Man Sentenced To Federal Prison In Oregon For Dealing Meth!
A California man convicted of trafficking methamphetamine in rental automobiles received a two-year prison term on Wednesday. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, officials discovered late in 2019 that San Diego resident Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was smuggling pounds of methamphetamine from Northern California and selling it to narcotics dealers in Southern Oregon.
Comments / 1