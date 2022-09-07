Authorities in Oregon are warning residents that there may be power outages later this week due to the anticipated extremely high fire threat on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, Sept. 9, the risk of fire is predicted to increase beginning around midday when northeasterly winds intensify throughout the area. As of Wednesday afternoon, some residents of Oregon and Southwest Washington will be under a red flag warning while others will be under a fire weather watch.

