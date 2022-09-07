ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple event - live: iPhone 14, new AirPods and Watch Ultra unveiled

By Anthony Cuthbertson and Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Rt2r_0hlgDUii00

Apple has held its biggest event of the year, announcing the latest version of its most popular product.

The company hosted a live streamed event to show off the new iPhone 14, revised Apple Watches and even a new update to its AirPods .

There were four new iPhone 14s: a small and large version of the Pro and non-Pro. Apple aslo introduced a new “rugged” or “Ultra” Apple Watch .

It began at 10am local pacific time (6pm BST) on Wednesday, 7 September, when Tim Cook and others took to the stage at the Apple Park campus to introduce the new products.

It was the first time media has been invited to the event since the pandemic. Recent editions involved Apple showing off its new products in spectacular, special effects-heavy livestreamed productions.

You can follow all the latest news and updates from the event right here.

