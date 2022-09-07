ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas motorist on cocaine kills driver high on meth: cops

By Nexstar Media Wire, David Charns
PIX11
PIX11
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3imTl7_0hlgATjM00

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. ( KLAS ) – A speeding woman is accused of driving under the influence of cocaine and alcohol when she crashed into another car, killing its driver who was under the influence of methamphetamine, police said.

Summer Butler, 37, faces charges of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving and being in possession of a controlled substance in connection with the fatal crash in January, court documents say.

More US and World News

On Jan. 14, North Las Vegas police reported a two-car crash near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive. Police said a car was making a U-Turn in a center lane, causing the front of another car, which Butler was driving, to collide with it. The driver and the passenger in the first car were both ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Butler’s car traveled about 150 feet before it stopped in some landscaping, police said.

All three people involved were taken to the hospital. There, police said Butler “was acting erratic [and] had to be sedated by medical staff,” a report said.

More Crime News

While a trauma paramedic was attending to Butler’s injuries, “a small baggie containing a white substance fell out of the left side of her bra,” police said. Police confirmed the substance was cocaine.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rp71g_0hlgATjM00
    On Jan. 14, North Las Vegas police reported a two-car crash near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive. (NLVPD/KLAS)

Nearly two weeks after the crash, blood tests confirmed Butler had cocaine and cannabinoids in her system. The blood draw also found Butler had an alcohol level of .102, which is above the legal limit.

The victim who died in the crash had a blood alcohol level more than three times above the legal limit. The person also had a substantial amount of methamphetamine in their system, police said.

Data from Butler’s car showed she was traveling 70 mph just seconds before the collision, police said. One second before impact, Butler was driving at 73 mph, according to police.

The speed limit in the area is 40 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oWXMI_0hlgATjM00
Summer Butler, 37, faces charges of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving and being in possession of a controlled substance in connection with a fatal crash in January, court documents said. (LVMPD/KLAS)

A records check revealed Butler had previously pleaded guilty to DUI in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2017.

Police issued a warrant for Butler’s arrest in June. A judge released her on $15,000 bail on Aug. 29, ordering her to stay away from all drugs and alcohol.

Records show Butler remained at the Clark County Detention Center as of Tuesday. The victim’s name was not readily available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Las Vegas, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Crime News#Drugs#Police#Dui#World News#Butler H
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
PIX11

PIX11

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy