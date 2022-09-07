Read full article on original website
Following another loss — the second in Scott Frost’s tenure to a Sun Belt team — it seems increasingly likely a change is coming in Lincoln. It seems hard to remember but when Frost arrived in Lincoln there was plenty of celebration as a Nebraska native was returning to lift a once proud program back into the national spotlight. What has followed has been the worst era of Nebraska football since the 1950s.
Follow along with gigem247.com as head coach Jimbo Fisher meets with the media following the Aggies' upset loss to Appalachian State in the team's second contest of the 2022 season. The Aggies struggled in all three phases of the game as they fall to 1-1 on the season.
PITTSBURGH — Much of life is lived in some shade of gray, but some things really are black and white. One of those things: Never apologize for any win on any field at any time for any reason. It could be argued — with reason — that Tennessee on...
A stunning loss during Marcus Freeman’s home game debut, Notre Dame fell to 0-2 with Marshall ousting the Fighting Irish on Saturday. Shortly after the matchup at Notre Dame Stadium, coach Freeman addressed the media. Below is every quote from Freeman following the loss on Saturday. ON LOSING TO...
The No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide narrowly avoided a massive upset on the road Saturday, defeating the Texas Longhorns by a score of 20-19. The win was a sloppy one for the Crimson Tide, who were penalized 15 times in the game for 100 penalty yards, the most ever in a single game that Nick Saban has coached while at Alabama.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested early Thursday morning, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to Inside Carolina on Thursday. A UNC Football team spokesman provided the following statement to Inside Carolina on Thursday afternoon: “We’ve been made aware of a situation...
The Iowa Hawkeyes fall to the Cyclones for the first time in seven contests. It was another poor offensive showing for Kirk Ferentz's squad and it's back to the drawing board to see what they can muster up to help spark it. Following the game, Ferentz met with the media to discuss the offense, quarterback play and more. Here's everything he had to say.
On the game overall: Not a whole lot to say there. On a day that really should have been a celebration for West Virginia fans everywhere with Huggs [WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins] going to the Hall of Fame. I apologize to our fans. Tonight was not good enough. Credit to Kansas. They won the game. Two turnovers were the difference. We played well enough to win on offense. Defense, we couldn’t get off the field. I think we got off the field twice all night. First series of the game, and then the last series of regulation. I didn’t see the interception in overtime. I was on the far end of the field. [JT Daniels] probably missed it inside. I thought they ran into Reese [Smith] on the punt return, but they didn’t call it. I didn’t have eyes on the roughing the passer call, so I can’t comment on that. The replay got cut off.
A win is a win, and it's even better when it's on the road. In Sam Hartman's first game back after missing a month's worth of time due to being diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome -- also known as effort thrombosis, the star quarterback took some hits, threw a key block, and spun the football to the tune of 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Nebraska suffered another setback on Saturday, falling 45-42 to Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers had no answers on defense for Georgia Southern's offense, which ran up 642 yards in the win and couldn't get a final stop with the game on the line. Nebraska's offense scored 42 points in the loss and its performance reflected the herky-jerky nature of Nebraska's season through three games.
Scott Frost has avoided the outside noise, he said, but sometimes you assume it is impossible to miss. Such was the case in Memorial Stadium on Saturday night as the boiling point seemed to arrive with many with the Huskers now 1-2 on this young season and 16-31 in the Frost era.
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst criticized one of his own decisions at the beginning of his press conference following his team's sloppy 17-14 loss to unranked Washington State. After the Badgers' offense stalled in Washington State territory, Chryst decided to roll the dice on...
South Carolina could not secure its second win of the season as it struggled to slow down Arkansas' offense while also struggling to run the ball offensively as it fell 44-30. The Gamecocks (1-1) finished the game with 411 total yards compared to the Razorbacks' (2-0) 457 yards. Arkansas also...
Dedric, Drake, and Cherice Powell (Photo by Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina) Ever since I was a young kid, if there was something important going on in Chapel Hill, me and my family were probably there. My mom, Cherice Powell, is a Carolina graduate. My dad, Dedric Powell, played baseball at Carolina...
The announced 107,306 fans at Beaver Stadium on Saturday offered one of its loudest ovations to Drew Allar when the Penn State freshman quarterback jogged onto the field with the offense early in the third quarter against Ohio. But Allar, who was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 quarterback...
Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell, offensive lineman Casey Roddick and defensive lineman Jalen Sami fielded questions from the media following the Buffaloes' 41-10 loss at Air Force... Head coach Karl Dorrell. Opening statement. “Tough day for us. Obviously it was a disappointing performance. We didn't play well, we didn't play...
Arkansas and South Carolina affirmed their identities in their SEC opener. South Carolina and Spencer Rattler need help along the offensive line, which means more frustrating performances are in store from the former Oklahoma quarï¿½
Here are the major takeaways from Baylor's 26-20 2OT loss to BYU in Provo. BYU is a legit top 10 team and CFP contender. The Cougars have talent and depth at basically every position group to go toe to toe with the best in the nation. Baylor is not the only team they will have the opportunity to prove that against. The visit Oregon, Notre Dame, Stanford and Boise State while hosting East Carolina and Arkansas.
AUSTIN, Texas — Make no mistake about it: Texas wanted to be declared the winner of Saturday's slugfest in which it went the distance with No. 1 Alabama before an electric, record crowd of 105,213 rabid fans on a sun-soaked, swampy afternoon at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium where the Longhorns left everything they had on the searing-hot turf in a gritty, empty-the-tank performance before succumbing to the Crimson Tide, 20-19. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s charges dealt with a wave of emotions while fielding questions from reporters inside the team meeting room of the Moncrief-Neuhaus Athletic Center when it was over, namely the struggle between being proud of an effort good enough to push head coach Nick Saban’s squad to the brink of what would’ve been a monumental upset and counting up the missed opportunities that left them painfully close to a program-altering victory.
PITTSBURGH — Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's 34-27 win over No. 17 Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium:. “Man, it’s a big win for our football team in just, to me, the steps that we took and the ability to compete as hard and as long as we possibly can. There’s so much that we’ve got to do better — coaches and players alike — in particular on offense and special teams. I thought our defense absolutely battled (in the) second, third and fourth quarters and got put in a bunch of sudden-change situations. Handled that really well for the most part and just were relentless all night long.Awesome to come out on top in this one against a really good football team. Players and staff need to enjoy this one tonight on the way back, then we have to grow and learn from it here when we get back in the building Sunday and Monday.
