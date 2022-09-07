Read full article on original website
Overnight Crash Near Nunica Hospitalizes Grand Rapids Woman
CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 11, 2022) – A 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was hospitalized after a single vehicle crash near Nunica during the overnight hours on Sunday. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, the unnamed motorist was driving a luxury vehicle westbound on Wilson Avenue around...
Arrest Made in Jenison House Fire
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A suspect is in custody following a house fire and a possible family disturbance in a Jenison subdivision on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jacob MacKeller, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Melody Lane, in the area...
Police Chase Ends in Jenison with Crash, Arrest
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – A fugitive from justice has been captured in Jenison. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the department was notified by an undisclosed “neighboring police agency” that the suspect “had a confrontation” with officers and was reportedly armed. Once the suspect fled that neighboring jurisdiction, a chase involving a number of area law enforcement entities ensued, with a vehicle reportedly stolen in Georgetown Township.
Bicyclist Injured After Incident with Motor Vehicle in Hudsonville
HUDSONVILLE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 10, 2022) – A 61-year-old Hudsonville man is expected to recover from injuries suffered when his bicycle was struck by a motor vehicle in his hometown on Saturday morning. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, the unnamed cyclist was attempting to cross 32nd...
Holland Police Log September 8-9, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Doug Visser
Doug Visser, age 68, of Holland, Michigan passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Doug was born on February 27, 1954, to Minard and Anna Visser in Grand Rapids. He married Mari VanderZwaag in 1976, and they were members of Noordeloos Christian Reformed Church in Holland for many years.
Picnic/Fundraiser/Recruiting Event Set for Saturday at VFW Post
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 9, 2022) – Some big doings are set for the Holland VFW Post on Saturday. According to Post Commander Garrett Dickey, the annual post picnic is expanding. Lunch will be served from 1-3 PM at the Post off of West 8th Street and Maple Avenue,...
Hope Rallies for Second Straight Home Win; Lions, Bears to Open Season at Home
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 10, 2022) – Darion Nundley’s 37-yard TD interception with 1:13 left in the third quarter broke a 17-17 tie as Hope rallied past the visiting Coe Kohawks at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium on Saturday, 33-24. The Flying Dutchmen meet the Lions of Mt. St. Joseph in suburban Cincinnati next Saturday, with broadcast time at 1 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
