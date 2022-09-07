ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Texas Professor Discovers New Bird Species

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01iTkb_0hlg95In00
Photo: Getty Images

A professor in North Texas, along with his research team , has discovered a new bird species after years of analysis. WFAA reported that the bird was discovered in South America by Ricardo Rozzi and his team.

Rozzi is the director of the University of North Texas Sub-Antarctic Biocultural Conservation Program in Chile. He and his team have been working with international collaborators to research a small, yellow bird.

On Tuesday, the University of North Texas announced that Rozzi's team identified a new terrestrial bird species, the Subantarctic Rayadito .

Rozzi said, "This is a significant finding for the bird species itself and for the conservation of its habitat, which is protected by the Diego Ramirez Islands – Drake Passage Marine Park, the largest marine protected area in southern South America that UNT helped create with the Chilean government in 2018."

Researchers first saw the bird years ago while studying the grey-headed albatross. Rozzi and his collaborators conducted analyses on the bird and noticed that it had so enough unique features to become an entirely new species.

"I always was curious about this little bird and finally we were able to take the time to study it, analyzing its habitat, life habits and cohabitants from multidisciplinary lenses. This discovery is a great expression of what international collaboration can bring, "Rozzi said.

Research team member Ramiro Crego said, "This work shows us that there’s still so much more to uncover in this world, so many natural mysteries that we still do not know."

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Species#South America#Wfaa#The Diego Ramirez Islands#Unt#Chilean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Science
BGR.com

This is the first and only poisonous bird that has ever been discovered

When you think of poisonous animals, you most likely think of spiders, snakes, deadly frogs, and other creatures like that first. But what you might not know is that there are actually poisonous birds, too. They’re rare, though. In fact, they’re so rare that the hooded pitohui is the world’s first poisonous bird confirmed by scientific research.
WILDLIFE
Vice

NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water

Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
ASTRONOMY
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy