Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
southgatv.com
Georgia’s Pecan Haul
TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Expect September 2022 Payments
Georgia's SNAP is run by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia EBT card to help boost the food...
wfxl.com
$40 million, new jobs coming to Thomas County with new business investment
Governor Brian P. Kemp today Thursday that Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County. In addition to the 88 new jobs that will be created, the company will also retain the 17 positions it currently supports. TAC engineers sound-wall systems used in highway noise barriers, broadcasting and film production facilities, animal shelters, shooting ranges, and for general industry purposes.
valdostatoday.com
IDP Properties helping economic growth in Downtown Valdosta
VALDOSTA – IDP Properties’ The Collective in Downtown Valdosta has spurred economic growth by housing 90 jobs. IDP Properties, a Valdosta, Ga based Real Estate Development Firm, has spurred economic growth in downtown Valdosta by housing 90 jobs at one of their renovated developments, The Collective. The process began in 2018 when IDP acquired the former Bank of America Building in downtown Valdosta. In.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 4,500 pounds of sausage from Sunset Farm Foods Inc. out of Valdosta have been recalled. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, there could be thin blue plastic in the meat. The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on...
OPINION: Biomass bullies strike again in rural Georgia town
At an Adel City Council meeting in 2021, Treva Gear held up a bottle of ethyl mercaptan and asked City Council members i...
wfxl.com
This weekend marks the 18th year of the Nut Roll Race in Albany
This Saturday, September 9th marks the 18th year the Pecan City Pedaler's host the Nut Roll in Albany. The Nut Roll is one of the largest cycling events in Southwest, Georgia. Race Director, Roger Haggerty said its all about the joy of cycling around the community. The event has always...
WJCL
New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts
BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
Georgia-based sound, engineering company investing $40M in Thomas Co. expansion
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia-based company is investing millions of dollars and almost 100 new jobs in Thomas County. Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County and create 88 new jobs. TAC creates sound wall systems that are used...
clayconews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Activation of National Guard Soldiers in Tallahassee, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL - Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications for the Office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis is reporting the following concerning the the Governor's Executive Order to activate the Florida National Guard in Tallahassee. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the...
WALB 10
Female business owners thriving in downtown Cairo
The Lee County 911 center typically takes around 70,000 calls in just one year. For dispatchers to do their work, it’s important their equipment is in its best shape.
Injunction stops Phoebe from moving ahead with project
ALBANY — The on-again, off-again nature of what is turning into a saga surrounding Phoebe Putney Health System’s plan to build a nursing education/residence facility at which Albany Technical College will train nurses to help address a shortage that runs through local, state and national health care facilities is off again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
Cox Landing closed while Georgia Power works on Flint River Hydro dam
Cox Landing will be closed Friday, September 9 as Georgia Power uses it to launch a barge and equipment. Cox Landing will also be closed Monday, September 12, and Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Georgia Power has requested to use the landing while work is being performed at Flint River Hydro.
sportsmic.com
Valdosta shuts out Warner Robins
Valdosta took advantage of some Warner Robins miscues. Valdosta took advantage of its own defense. Combined it was enough to get the Wildcats a shutout of the Demons, 25-0, Friday in McConnell-Talbert Stadium. The visitor, after being held to a three-and-out on its first possession to start the game, recovered...
‘Jobs will be offered on the spot’: Georgia DOT to host virtual job fair
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair as they seek to hire Highway Maintenance Technicians across the state. Areas of work include vegetation management, right-of-way maintenance, removing debris from travel lanes and more. Some job duties may consist of cleaning and […]
WALB 10
Moultrie mission house set to open
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie organization is aiming to help women change their direction in life. “CrossroadsForHer” is the first of its kind for women in Colquitt County. The organization wants to help women who have been caught up in the legal system, or women finding themselves in...
WRDW-TV
Website breaks down ballot for Georgia voters ahead of Election Day
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a new resource voters can use to better understand candidates and issues on the ballot this October. New Georgia Project created a website called ReadySet.Vote. You type in your address and the site starts breaking down the voting process for you. “We can point...
WTVM
Georgia State Patrol cadet dies after training exercise
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia State Patrol cadet has died after a training exercise. Cadet Patrick Dupree is the first cadet to die during State Patrol training. Dupree and other members of the 113th Trooper School were completing a shotgun stress course Sept. 8 when Dupree collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
vsuspectator.com
Student Spotlight: Meet Shawna Small
Mashawna Small, or Shawna as her friends call her, is a senior mass media major at VSU. Small was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. She considers herself a creative thinker, kind and hardworking. Her hobbies include reading books, traveling, videography, photography and watching movies. Her favorite genres are suspenseful,...
valdostatoday.com
Stacey Abrams’ One Georgia Rally in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – The Stacey Abrams One Georgia Rally will be in Valdosta on Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022 at the John W. Saunders Memorial Park Amphitheater. The event for the Georgia gubernatorial candidate will begin at 7:30 PM. For more information or to RSVP, you can visit: staceyabrams.com/valdosta.
Comments / 0