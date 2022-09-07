ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southgatv.com

Georgia’s Pecan Haul

TY TY, GA – Time now to get “down on the farm”… In Ty Ty…. Where the Georgia Growers Association held its Pecan Field Day at the University of Georgia Ponder Research Farm. South Georgia Television’s Meteorologist Matthew Crumley found out how this year’s pecan crop...
TY TY, GA
wfxl.com

$40 million, new jobs coming to Thomas County with new business investment

Governor Brian P. Kemp today Thursday that Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County. In addition to the 88 new jobs that will be created, the company will also retain the 17 positions it currently supports. TAC engineers sound-wall systems used in highway noise barriers, broadcasting and film production facilities, animal shelters, shooting ranges, and for general industry purposes.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

IDP Properties helping economic growth in Downtown Valdosta

VALDOSTA – IDP Properties’ The Collective in Downtown Valdosta has spurred economic growth by housing 90 jobs. IDP Properties, a Valdosta, Ga based Real Estate Development Firm, has spurred economic growth in downtown Valdosta by housing 90 jobs at one of their renovated developments, The Collective. The process began in 2018 when IDP acquired the former Bank of America Building in downtown Valdosta. In.
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Thomasville, GA
Government
Thomasville, GA
Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
City
Thomasville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WALB 10

Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 4,500 pounds of sausage from Sunset Farm Foods Inc. out of Valdosta have been recalled. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services, there could be thin blue plastic in the meat. The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

This weekend marks the 18th year of the Nut Roll Race in Albany

This Saturday, September 9th marks the 18th year the Pecan City Pedaler's host the Nut Roll in Albany. The Nut Roll is one of the largest cycling events in Southwest, Georgia. Race Director, Roger Haggerty said its all about the joy of cycling around the community. The event has always...
ALBANY, GA
WJCL

New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#What To Do#Economy#Christmas#Travel Destinations
The Albany Herald

Injunction stops Phoebe from moving ahead with project

ALBANY — The on-again, off-again nature of what is turning into a saga surrounding Phoebe Putney Health System’s plan to build a nursing education/residence facility at which Albany Technical College will train nurses to help address a shortage that runs through local, state and national health care facilities is off again.
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
sportsmic.com

Valdosta shuts out Warner Robins

Valdosta took advantage of some Warner Robins miscues. Valdosta took advantage of its own defense. Combined it was enough to get the Wildcats a shutout of the Demons, 25-0, Friday in McConnell-Talbert Stadium. The visitor, after being held to a three-and-out on its first possession to start the game, recovered...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Moultrie mission house set to open

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie organization is aiming to help women change their direction in life. “CrossroadsForHer” is the first of its kind for women in Colquitt County. The organization wants to help women who have been caught up in the legal system, or women finding themselves in...
MOULTRIE, GA
WRDW-TV

Website breaks down ballot for Georgia voters ahead of Election Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a new resource voters can use to better understand candidates and issues on the ballot this October. New Georgia Project created a website called ReadySet.Vote. You type in your address and the site starts breaking down the voting process for you. “We can point...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Georgia State Patrol cadet dies after training exercise

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia State Patrol cadet has died after a training exercise. Cadet Patrick Dupree is the first cadet to die during State Patrol training. Dupree and other members of the 113th Trooper School were completing a shotgun stress course Sept. 8 when Dupree collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
vsuspectator.com

Student Spotlight: Meet Shawna Small

Mashawna Small, or Shawna as her friends call her, is a senior mass media major at VSU. Small was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. She considers herself a creative thinker, kind and hardworking. Her hobbies include reading books, traveling, videography, photography and watching movies. Her favorite genres are suspenseful,...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Stacey Abrams’ One Georgia Rally in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – The Stacey Abrams One Georgia Rally will be in Valdosta on Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022 at the John W. Saunders Memorial Park Amphitheater. The event for the Georgia gubernatorial candidate will begin at 7:30 PM. For more information or to RSVP, you can visit: staceyabrams.com/valdosta.
VALDOSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy