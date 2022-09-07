Read full article on original website
Related
Lincoln Riley makes his first big coaching mistakes at USC, but gets away with them
Here we go: We have a coaching decision from Lincoln Riley which we must criticize. It was going to happen at some point, and it arrived in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s win over Stanford. Look, we can all acknowledge how good a job Lincoln Riley is doing...
Deion Sanders, Jackson State Delivered in Southern Heritage Classic
After the latest entertaining meeting between the Tigers and Tennessee State, the popular series now sits in limbo as the HBCUs explore other possibilities.
Desmond Howard Catching Heat for His College Football Playoff Picks After Week 2
The ESPN analyst's bold playoff predictions didn't go as planned.
Comments / 0