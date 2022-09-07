ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Beach, OR

Cottages by the sea

By Lissa Brewer
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZZGe_0hlg6Y2600
Pat Tulip opens the door to the “she-shed” in the garden of the Tulips’ Cannon Beach home. Lissa Brewer/The Astorian

At the Cannon Beach cottage of Pat and Craig Tulip, a blue Craftsman-style bungalow nestled against a tall row of hemlock and pine trees, not a single object is out of place.

Not the white wicker tea cart and blooming rose bushes adorning the Southern-style front porch, or Mittens, the couple’s tuxedo cat, resting in the living room on a folded blanket next to a row of books. Not the carefully placed shell collections and coordinated pastels. “I love French antiques,” Pat said, scanning shelves in the living room. “So I have French altar sticks, candlesticks on the mantel.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QOvmr_0hlg6Y2600
The Tulips’ cottage bathroom features works by local artists and imported lighting fixtures. Lissa Brewer/The Astorian

Stepping through a set of doors into the garden, Pat made her way to a second cottage, a “she-shed” with antique chandeliers, handmade tutus and jewelry-making supplies. “These are all French wedding things,” Pat said, pointing to one cabinet. “Wedding hats, veils and a doll that was given to me by my mom. It was also her mother’s.”

The Tulips’ home is one of more than a dozen cottages open Saturday as part of the Cottage & Garden Tour, an annual fundraiser benefiting the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. Now in its 19th year, the tour will offer visitors a taste of cottage living in the Presidential Streets neighborhood, a midtown Cannon Beach district planned in 1903 with the intention of developing a summer cottage community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xvKpI_0hlg6Y2600
A historic brochure for summer cottages in Cannon Beach. Cannon Beach History Center & Museum

Some homes on the tour are historic, stretching back to the days when Otto Kraemer, a Portland investor, named the series of Cannon Beach streets after U.S. Presidents, beginning with Washington Street and continuing south.

Many homes feature traditional exposed shingle siding and original floor plans. Others, like the Tulips’, are new, reflecting the town’s continued growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FwdGL_0hlg6Y2600
Pat Tulip, left and husband Craig stand in front of their cottage, one of 16 featured on the Cottage & Garden Tour. Lissa Brewer/The Astorian

Each home, regardless of era, displays a certain ethos of respecting the land and local community. “The land itself is historic enough. The people who bought this land are so thoughtful. They’re not trying to cut down that tree, they’re not trying to disturb,” Andrea Suarez-Kemp, museum manager at Cannon Beach History Center & Museum, said.

According to museum staff, competition for limited space on this year’s tour was high. “We’ve had homeowners come to us,” Liz Scott, the museum’s outreach coordinator, said. “They want to just showcase their home. It’s amazing because we can’t do it without them – and the volunteers as well.”

The self-guided walking tour, which lasts from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, will also include the Coaster Theatre Playhouse, a building which once held a skating rink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Tfhv_0hlg6Y2600
A small addition centers the cottage’s garden, housing collectibles and jewelry-making supplies. Lissa Brewer/The Astorian

But first, on Friday evening, an opening benefit will offer a set of unique experiences, including a live demonstration of metal detecting and the chance to host an event at the historic West-Bouvy cabin in Cannon Beach. Other auction items include a “Terrible Tilly” bundle, artwork by local painter Jeffrey Hull and a package from the Cannon Beach Chocolate Cafe. Pours from Pelican Brewing Co. and wine from Wine Hooligans will also be served.

Following the auction and tour, a garden tea event and lecture will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Cannon Beach Chamber Hall, with presenting speaker Doug Kenck-Crispin. For one afternoon, after a weekend of touring, it’s a chance to step into the “cottagecore” dream.

Cottage & Garden Tour

Various locations, Cannon Beach

5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday

Admission to the Opening Benefit Bash is by donation, tickets for the Cottage & Garden Tour are $40 and admission to the Sunday Garden Tea is $25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cannonbeachgazette.com

City Manager discusses solutions to overcrowding in Cannon Beach

At the Aug. 15 “Coffee with Councilors” Cannon Beach City Manager Bruce St. Denis discussed possible solutions to overcrowding in Cannon Beach and the impact of so many visitors. Those attending also expressed concerns about the lack of garbage cans at certain beach access points, dealing with traffic...
CANNON BEACH, OR
WWEEK

ōkta, the New McMinnville Restaurant Helmed by Michelin-Starred Chef Matthew Lightner, Is Off to a Stellar Start

Matthew Lightner is back. It has barely been two months since the debut of ōkta, Lightner’s sparkling new McMinnville restaurant. Yet, it is already plain Lightner has added points to the peerless culinary IQ that led him to emerge as an industry star at Castagna in 2009, then thrive on the big stage at New York City’s Atera after he left Portland. Under Lightner, Atera earned two Michelin stars and a rave review from The New York Times. He left in 2015 and has maintained a relatively low profile since.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cannon Beach, OR
Lifestyle
City
Portland, OR
City
Cannon Beach, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cottage Garden#Cottages#Volunteers#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Antique#Gardening#Southern#French#The Cottage Garden Tour#Center Museum
thereflector.com

Update: Evacuation notices issued for Kalama fire

Evacuation orders have been issued by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service and the Washington Department of Natural Resources, for the Kalama fire. The evacuation notifications are as follows:. Level 3 evacuations, which means “go now,” include:. North to south: From...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Portland drug-sniffing dog blamed for llama attack in Warren

Columbia County commissioners said K-9 Stitch can remain in her home after biting the llama, Oreo.A Portland Police Bureau K-9 that attacked a llama near the K-9 handler's home in Columbia County over the summer will be allowed to continue living in Warren. In late July, Stitch, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois that works as a drug detection dog for the Portland Police Bureau, escaped the home of her handler, Chris Verbout, and attacked a neighbor's llama. An animal attack on livestock can result in a range of consequences for both animal and owner, including fines, removal from the home or...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Safe Rest Pods Coming To Hillsboro To Help Homeless Issues

By the end of September, the Hillsboro community will have an important first step in the battle to deal with homelessness in our community. The City of Hillsboro, Washington County, and Open Door Housing Works will join forces to provide between 30 and 40 temporary homes to local Hillsboro citizens suffering from homelessness. These Conestoga-style units will be arranged on the property the City bought at SW 17th and TV Highway. This is a huge first step in addressing the problem we all know is not going away.
HILLSBORO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
West Linn Tidings

County commissioners blast I-205 tolling proposal

Washington County's Roy Rogers and Clackamas County's Paul Savas made it clear they are not fans of the ODOT plan.Two Portland-area county commissioners addressing plans by the Oregon Department of Transportation to set up electronic road tolling along portions of Interstate 205 painted a bleak picture of the proposal. At a forum in Tualatin on Thursday morning, Sept. 8, Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers and Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas weighed in on ODOT's proposal to toll the interstate. The two commissioners were featured speakers at the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce's Key Leaders Series, held at Tualatin Country Club, on...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Suspect in Cornelius murder arrested in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in Cornelius in February, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO said last month, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar for the murder of 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez at a house party in Cornelius in February.
CORNELIUS, OR
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
149
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy