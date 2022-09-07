Will Simone Biles compete in the next Olympics? After withdrawing herself from the 2021 Tokyo games for her mental health and physical safety, Simone, 25, gave an update on her plans when she stopped by The Late Late Show on Wednesday. “I think, right now, I still have to heal mentally and physically,” she said, adding that she “will be in Paris” for the 2024 Olympics. “I just don’t know at what role, if that is an athlete or an audience member, so we’ll just have to see,” she added.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO