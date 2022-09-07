ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Mets vs. Braves: Which team has the edge in the NL East?

Hold on to your butts. The NL East is going to be a ride. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mets are currently one measly half-game up on the Braves. For months now, New York has kept Atlanta at arm’s length, somehow always a handful of games ahead, despite Atlanta’s incredible 30-13 record since the All-Star break.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Canha's slam caps 8-run 4th inning, Mets rout Marlins 11-3

MIAMI (AP) — Francisco Lindor had three hits, including his 22nd home run, Mark Canha launched a grand slam to cap an eight-run fourth inning and the New York Mets routed the Miami Marlins 11-3 on Saturday night. Eduardo Escobar also went deep among his three hits for the Mets, who moved back into first place in the NL East by a half-game over Atlanta. New York began the night trailing in the division for the first time since April 11. The defending champion Braves overtook the Mets by a half-game Friday but lost 3-1 at Seattle late Saturday. Canha opened the fourth with a walk against Miami starter Pablo López and polished off the outburst by connecting against reliever Andrew Nardi for his first career slam to put the Mets ahead 9-1. “I am trying to have a good at-bat, not really trying to go deep there,” Canha said. “Just wanted to hit something hard and knock in a couple of runs. And it worked out.”
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets

The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
ESPN

Marlins and Mets meet in series rubber match

LINE: Mets -144, Marlins +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. Miami is 57-81 overall and 27-39 in home games. The Marlins have a 33-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
numberfire.com

James McCann joining Mets' bench Friday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Tomas Nido will replace McCann behind the plate and bat ninth. Nido has a $2,900 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.8 FanDuel...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adonis Medina
Person
Alex Claudio
Person
Buck Showalter
FOX Sports

Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Mets Insider Reveals The Plan For Starling Marte

In addition to Max Scherzer being placed back on the injured list, the New York Mets are now dealing with a less than 100% Starling Marte, who recently fractured his finger. While all of this is happening, the Mets have watched their lead in the National League East division shrink to just a half-game over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, with Atlanta even being tied with them at the start of play yesterday.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy