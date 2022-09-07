Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Mets vs. Braves: Which team has the edge in the NL East?
Hold on to your butts. The NL East is going to be a ride. With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Mets are currently one measly half-game up on the Braves. For months now, New York has kept Atlanta at arm’s length, somehow always a handful of games ahead, despite Atlanta’s incredible 30-13 record since the All-Star break.
Canha's slam caps 8-run 4th inning, Mets rout Marlins 11-3
MIAMI (AP) — Francisco Lindor had three hits, including his 22nd home run, Mark Canha launched a grand slam to cap an eight-run fourth inning and the New York Mets routed the Miami Marlins 11-3 on Saturday night. Eduardo Escobar also went deep among his three hits for the Mets, who moved back into first place in the NL East by a half-game over Atlanta. New York began the night trailing in the division for the first time since April 11. The defending champion Braves overtook the Mets by a half-game Friday but lost 3-1 at Seattle late Saturday. Canha opened the fourth with a walk against Miami starter Pablo López and polished off the outburst by connecting against reliever Andrew Nardi for his first career slam to put the Mets ahead 9-1. “I am trying to have a good at-bat, not really trying to go deep there,” Canha said. “Just wanted to hit something hard and knock in a couple of runs. And it worked out.”
Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets
The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN
Marlins and Mets meet in series rubber match
LINE: Mets -144, Marlins +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday. Miami is 57-81 overall and 27-39 in home games. The Marlins have a 33-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Braves still Mets 'boogeyman' as NL East race remains tight
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael talked about the division title race in the National League East between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets. The Mets currently have a half game lead in the NL East.
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 9/10/2022
Happy Saturday baseball fans! After the Marlins came away with a surprising 6-3 win over the Mets on Friday, Miami will face off with New York for the second time in just as many days this evening. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Mets-Marlins prediction and pick will be revealed.
Braves take over first place from Mets, have sole possession of NL East for first time this season
The New York Mets have blown a double-digit lead in the NL East after the Atlanta Braves won Friday night and the Mets lost to the Miami Marlins. The Mets lost to the 57-80 Marlins Friday night, dropping their fourth game in the past six, 6-3. Despite getting home run...
numberfire.com
James McCann joining Mets' bench Friday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Tomas Nido will replace McCann behind the plate and bat ninth. Nido has a $2,900 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.8 FanDuel...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing
New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
Yardbarker
Mets Insider Reveals The Plan For Starling Marte
In addition to Max Scherzer being placed back on the injured list, the New York Mets are now dealing with a less than 100% Starling Marte, who recently fractured his finger. While all of this is happening, the Mets have watched their lead in the National League East division shrink to just a half-game over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, with Atlanta even being tied with them at the start of play yesterday.
Comments / 0