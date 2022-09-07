MIAMI (AP) — Francisco Lindor had three hits, including his 22nd home run, Mark Canha launched a grand slam to cap an eight-run fourth inning and the New York Mets routed the Miami Marlins 11-3 on Saturday night. Eduardo Escobar also went deep among his three hits for the Mets, who moved back into first place in the NL East by a half-game over Atlanta. New York began the night trailing in the division for the first time since April 11. The defending champion Braves overtook the Mets by a half-game Friday but lost 3-1 at Seattle late Saturday. Canha opened the fourth with a walk against Miami starter Pablo López and polished off the outburst by connecting against reliever Andrew Nardi for his first career slam to put the Mets ahead 9-1. “I am trying to have a good at-bat, not really trying to go deep there,” Canha said. “Just wanted to hit something hard and knock in a couple of runs. And it worked out.”

QUEENS, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO