EY Charts Course to Split Firm, Seek Partner Support (2)
Global partners to vote on break-up plans beginning this year. Global accounting firm Ernst & Young’s top leaders have agreed to advance plans to break the firm into two, creating a $20 billion audit firm and a separate publicly traded consulting business that it said would be valued at $100 billion.
Nikola Wins Rulings Against Founder Milton on Brink of Trial (2)
Nikola Corp. won a court order preventing founder Trevor Milton from using certain company communications in his defense against criminal charges that he lied about the company’s products to mislead investors and prop up the stock. Just ahead of Milton’s trial next week in federal court in Manhattan, US...
Norwegian Fisheries Pay $85 Million to End Salmon Antitrust Case
Accused of fixing salmon market by rigging daily ‘spot price’. Leading Norwegian fisheries are free of antitrust litigation over their alleged scheme to fix the price of farm-raised Atlantic salmon, after a federal judge in Miami approved their $85 million settlement with salmon processors and other direct purchasers. Judge...
BMW Gets $3.7 Million Timing Chain Settlement Fee Award Tossed
BMW of North America Inc. convinced the Third Circuit Friday to throw out a $3.7 million fee award to plaintiffs’ attorneys for their work on a class settlement involving certain vehicles with allegedly flawed engine parts. The award was based on an insufficient record, the appeals court said, sending...
JP Morgan Funds Veteran-Led VC Firm With Contractor Portfolio
J2 Ventures first veteran-led firm for JP Morgan’s Project Spark. JP Morgan is investing in J2 Ventures, the first veteran-led venture capital firm supported by the bank’s initiative to close a funding gap for managers in underrepresented communities. J2 Ventures specializes in early-stage funding of companies with dual-use...
Unregistered Penny-Stock Sellers Pulled In $3 Million, SEC Says
Purported venture capital firm TBG Holdings Corp., run by executives of the health-care technology company MediXall Group Inc., hired unregistered sales agents who convinced investors to purchase $3 million in MediXall stock, the SEC says in an enforcement suit filed Friday in federal court in Florida. Salespeople previously barred by...
SEC Enforcement Chief Pushes to Improve Staff Diversity
The Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement division is working to further diversify its staff as the agency under Chairman Gary Gensler considers requirements for companies to boost their workforce diversity reporting. SEC enforcement director Gurbir Grewal told the Practising Law Institute conference on Friday that diversity, equity and inclusion is...
Citigroup’s $500 Million Blunder Ends in Victory for the Bank
A federal appeals court saved Citigroup Inc. from an epic blunder that became the talk of Wall Street, rejecting a ruling that. creditors could keep more than half a billion dollars the bank accidentally sent them. After a decision process one expert compared to “The Twilight Zone,” a trio of...
