Phys.org
Scientists stunned by vast insect migration
Tens of millions of migratory insects cross at least 100 km of open sea to reach Cyprus on the way to mainland Europe, new research shows. In just over one month, scientists recorded 39 million migratory insects arriving at the tip of the Karpaz peninsula in north-east Cyprus. "I had...
Phys.org
Tropical soils highly sensitive to global warming, warn researchers
Global warming is likely to cause a decline in the number of species of microbes that live in tropical soils which could threaten the biodiversity of rainforests and increase carbon emissions, according to new research. Microorganisms, which include bacteria and fungi, play a key role in the health of tropical...
sciencealert.com
Giant Viruses Are Infecting Algae in a Rare, Floating Lake in The Arctic
Giant viruses have been discovered infecting microscopic algae in a rare lake in the Arctic Ocean, a new study finds. The Milne Fiord epishelf lake is a body of freshwater that sits on top of seawater less than 500 miles (800 kilometers) from the North Pole. Researchers studying the lake...
