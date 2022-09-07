Read full article on original website
Related
talentrecap.com
How ‘DWTS’s Charli D’Amelio Found Success on TikTok At Only 15 Years Old
From being a typical teenager in Connecticut to being one of the world’s most famous TikTok personalities, Charli D’Amelio has undeniably made a name for herself. Charli D’Amelio is Currently the Biggest Teen Star on TikTok. From filming short video clips for TikTok, she was then given...
TIFF: ‘The Swearing Jar’ Director Reveals Near-Death Experience After Brain Aneurysm
The Swearing Jar director Lindsay MacKay is opening up about a secret she kept from the indie film’s producers when interviewing to direct a romantic drama that stars Adelaide Clemens and Suits star Patrick J. Adams and has its world premiere this weekend at the Toronto Film Festival. As art imitates life, one of the film’s lead characters dies from a brain aneurysm, and MacKay herself had a near-death experience in 2017 when she was hospitalized due to a traumatic brain injury. “Wow, this is the universe telling me I should go after this,” MacKay told The Hollywood Reporter about her...
Ben Kingsley Hopes His MCU Return in Wonder Man Series Is a ‘Surprise’ and ‘Refresh’
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ben Kingsley plays the role of Trevor Slattery, a washed-up actor recruited to pose as menacing villains like The Mandarin in “Iron Man 3.” And soon after making a cameo appearance in “Shang-Chi,” Kingsley is set to return to the bumbling character in a new Disney+ series “Wonder Man,” about the longtime Avenger and aspiring actor. “If I may humbly speak as an artist and a craftsman, I think our role is to constantly surprise and refresh,” Kingsley told Variety film and media reporter Rebecca Rubin about his role. “So I hope that I...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Fabelmans’ Trailer Takes Viewers on a Journey Through Steven Spielberg’s Childhood
The first trailer for Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans lets audiences into a world of wonder. The semi-biographical Universal film, co-written by Tony Kushner, tells the story of Spielberg’s early life and stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Gabriel LaBelle.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Steven Spielberg Says Pandemic Made Him Realize 'The Fabelmans' was a Film He Had to "Get Out of Me Now"Toronto: Fest's First 72 Hours Highlighted by New Oscar Frontrunner 'Fabelmans,' Clintons and Academy Chiefs'The Fabelmans' Review: Steven Spielberg's Deeply Moving Childhood Memoir “Movies are dreams that you never forget,” a voiceover opens the trailer, as shots...
The queen, as imagined —from punk rock to mystery novels
In the spring of 2012, portrait artist Ralph Heimans stood on the Cosmati pavement of Westminster Abbey and awaited the subject of his latest commission, Queen Elizabeth II. When she approached, he says, it was an extraordinary moment. “She was wearing her Robe of State, with four footmen holding it, and as she came down the long corridor it was a very theatrical kind of entrance,” Heimans said soon after he had learned that the queen had died Thursday at age 96. After spending an hour the queen, “discussing niceties,” he came away with “a sense of how thoughtful she was, almost a sense of shyness, an introspective quality.” In his oil painting, which hangs in Westminster, he drew her as a solitary, even brooding figure, her eyes cast down, with the vastness of Westminster behind her like so much weight from the past — and present. “I wanted to show her in this private moment, with a certain gravity about her,” he says.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Alum Casey Bishop Announces Her Debut Self-Titled EP
American Idol Alum Casey Bishop has recently announced her upcoming self-titled EP. The new EP features the singer’s energetic new single “Don’t Talk!” along with other original songs. The upcoming punk energy, infused with alt-pop melodies releases on September 28. Casey Bishop has recently opened up...
talentrecap.com
Miss Masky Gives Behind the Scenes Look at ‘The Masked Singer’
The Season 8 premiere of The Masked Singer is fast approaching and animated character Miss Masky is giving us a behind the scenes look. In a new Instagram post, she offers a peek at the backstage trailers for talent on the show. Miss Masky Shows Us Backstage at The Masked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Star Madison Taylor Baez Shares Trailer for New Series ‘Let the Right One In’
Madison Taylor Baez, or Maddie, may have been eliminated from America’s Got Talent this season, but there’s plenty more in store for her. The young singer just shared the trailer for an upcoming Showtime series she’s starring in called Let the Right One In. Madison Taylor Baez...
talentrecap.com
Pro Mark Ballas Returns to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ After Five Years
Pro dancer Mark Ballas is making a return to Dancing with the Stars after a five-year hiatus. Ballas will be back in the ballroom for Season 31 on Disney+. He is paired with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio in the hope of winning the coveted Mirrorball trophy. Mark Ballas Returns...
talentrecap.com
Nikki Bella Talks About Being Married to Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Bella recently opened up about what married life is like with Dancing With The Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. The pair tied the knot last month in Paris, France, and have been enjoying their time together ever since. How Married Life Has Been Like For the Couple. On an episode...
talentrecap.com
Blake Shelton Announces 2023 Concert Series, Back To The Honky Tonk Tour
Blake Shelton will hit the road once again for his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour. The 18-date country concert series begins on February 16, 2023. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming tour. On Wednesday, The Voice coach, Blake Shelton announced the dates of his upcoming Back to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
talentrecap.com
‘The Voice’ Shares Season 22 Sneak Peek in New Trailer
The Voice Season 22 is coming up fast, and the show just released a new teaser trailer to get us excited about the competition. The new video makes sure to highlight all four coaches and give us a sneak peek at some of the talent. ‘The Voice’ Shares Season 22...
talentrecap.com
Tom Bergeron Gets Honest About ‘DWTS’ Firing on Cheryl Burke’s Podcast
Former Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron was recently a guest on Cheryl Burke’s podcast, Burke in the Game. The pair chatted about the show and Bergeron got honest about his firing in 2020. Tom Bergeron Talks to Cheryl Burke About Dancing With the Stars Firing. After 28...
Comments / 0