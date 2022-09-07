Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aldi set to open new store location in Missouri this weekKristen WaltersTwin Oaks, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Visit Missouri's Largest Drive-In TheaterTravel MavenCadet, MO
Related
St. Louis developer building ‘most expensive subdivision’ in a century
What if the chance to live in a historic, yet modernized victorian home was available?
Webster Groves coffee shop named among Yelp’s Top 100 in US
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Millions rely on a daily dose of coffee to get through the day. While the routines and preferences might look different for coffee connoisseurs, the goal for a quality cup of joe is universal. Yelp recently released its updated “Top Coffee Shops in US and...
mymoinfo.com
Festus wins Twin City Days challenge
(Festus, Crystal City) For the first time in eight tries, the City of Festus defeated Crystal City in the Twin City Days Mayor’s Challenge. This year’s challenge was more of a city employees’ event as they competed in cornhole. The teams were tied at two wins apiece and it went to a sudden-death winner-take-all final won by Festus. Festus Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Cook was happy to see his guys get the win.
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills To Get New Swimming Pool & More
(Park Hills) It looks like there’s going to be more than just a new public swimming built at Columbia Park in Park Hills. City Administrator Mark McFarland explains what Brockmiller Construction will be doing sometime in the near future. A citizen approved bond issue in April will pay for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tickets on sale for the Polar Express out of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Tickets for the Polar Express out of the St. Louis Union Station went on sale Thursday. Ride the real train to the North Pole and see the Conductor, Santa Clause and his elves. The trip to meet Santa takes one hour, with trains departing at 4:30,...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Most Miserable Places in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any St. Louisan will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in St. Louis. Let us know what we missed.
$1 million prize shocks St. Louis scratchers player
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri resident changed his mind about buying a Scratchers ticket and it ended up paying off. He decided to buy a Millionaire Blowout ticket at the Circle K on Gravois Road in Affton. The scratcher ticket costs $50. “I originally had planned on buying one...
New $325 million North City riverfront development unveiled
The city approved plans to work with developers M2DP to create a marina on the riverfront in North City. The $325 million plan is part of a recent move to revitalize the St. Louis riverfront.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead after motorcycle crash in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcycle crash left one person dead early Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash at 2 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 70, near mile marker 204.4. According to the crash report, the driver of a 2013...
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
MISSOURI – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County. The first crash happened overnight on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Bryant Vetter, 30, of Wright City,...
Vintage Market Days is a Unique Shopping Experience in St. Louis
If you are a fan of vintage upscale jewelry, clothes, antiques, and so much more then you can't miss the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis happening this month!. Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is set to kick off once again on September 16th and stay open through the 18th, and it is all happening on both floors of the St. Charles Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Plz St. Charles, MO 63303. So what exactly can you expect from the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis? Well, on their website they say...
Boone Country Connection
Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises Around the Area
September and October Car Shows, Swap Meets and Cruises in the general area. If you would like to add a show to this list please email the information to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Midwest Drag Racing Monthly Cruise-In at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: August 2022
The month of August saw some thrilling new additions and unfortunate losses
Today in St. Louis' top 5 favorite weekend events
ST. LOUIS — There is so much to do and see this weekend in the St. Louis area – from East St. Louis, to Clayton, to Ferguson. Here are a few of our top picks. Music at the Intersection Festival: This music festival will take place in the Grand Center Arts District in Midtown. The event features four stages with a full lineup of blues, jazz, hip hop and rock artists. Some of the big names include Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of the St. Lunatics, The Urge, John Scofield, and Erykah Badu.
gladstonedispatch.com
Roughly 165 citations later, Valley Park sues over scrap heap off I-44
VALLEY PARK — Wrecked cars, rebar and rusted metal parts have piled up for years at a metal recycling business along Interstate 44 in west St. Louis County. The city where it’s located, Valley Park, says it’s an eyesore and a nuisance. The business, Scrap Mart LLC, says it’s a thriving company with a right to be there.
myleaderpaper.com
Two De Soto women hurt in crash south of Festus
Two De Soto women were injured Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Montauk Drive south of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:29 p.m., Robert P. Morris, 34, of Ironton was driving a 2015 Ford F150 west on Montauk Drive and reportedly failed to yield to a 2021 Jeep Compass driven by Shirley F. Boyer, 84, of De Soto who was headed north on the highway, and the pickup struck the Jeep. Then the Jeep overturned, the report said.
Customers say this Wentzville contractor took big deposits, never completed work
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Viewers have recently reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns about a Wentzville company that they said took their money and skipped town. Wentzville natives Corliss Foley and Michael Balcom live roughly three miles from one another, but they were recently drawn together by their remarkably similar stories.
One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois
ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Frontier Airlines to launch nonstop service from St. Louis to Tampa
ST. LOUIS – Frontier Airlines, known for providing flights below average costs, will soon expand on its nonstop service in St. Louis. Seasonal flights are expected to begin from St. Louis Lambert Airport to Tampa International Airport in November. Frontier Airlines is preparing for its seventh nonstop destination from the St. Louis region, which also includes service to Cancun, Orlando and Punta Cana.
Teen shot inside vehicle while looking for gas in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A teenager was shot inside her vehicle while she looked for a gas station Friday evening in St. Louis. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South 11th Street and Morrison Avenue in the LaSalle Park neighborhood. Investigators say a 19-year-old woman...
Comments / 0