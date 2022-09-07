Read full article on original website
Politics gives way to history as news from Balmoral reaches parliament | John Crace
Noise and passion drains out of Commons as MPs are told of Queen’s ill health
BBC
Liz Truss and Joe Biden: The big issue that could derail UK/US relations
Many foreign policy challenges facing the UK's new prime minister will find the White House in lockstep. But there's one issue much closer to home where they are a gulf apart. Ask most Americans - including most in Washington - what they think of Liz Truss and you will probably get a blank stare in return.
A Queen who personified continuity and stability leaves at a perilous moment for the world
The Queen became a global icon of leadership even though, and perhaps because, she was not a politician. In many ways, her influence was rooted simply in the fact that year after year, decade after decade, she was there -- always.
The British pound hasn't been this weak since Margaret Thatcher was prime minister
The British pound fell to a 37-year low against the US dollar Wednesday as the United Kingdom grapples with a series of overlapping economic problems with no easy solutions.
RELATED PEOPLE
UK's Boris Johnson: 'This is our country's saddest day'
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the country felt a deep and personal sense of loss at the passing of Queen Elizabeth, paying his tribute to the monarch.
BBC
Thousands to line route as Queen's coffin moves to Edinburgh
Later today, the formal Proclamation of King Charles III, as the King of Gibraltar, will take place. But the thoughts of many here are still with the Queen. "Honestly to God, we loved her," sisters Rosemarie and Lydia tell me. They, like many Gibraltarians, hold a deep affection for the...
