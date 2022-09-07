Read full article on original website
The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to numerous players during the offseason, including Bojan Bogdanovic and a number of other Utah Jazz players. The Jazz hit the reset button earlier in the summer, trading Rudy Gobert first before parting ways with his co-star Donovan Mitchell. Having entered the rebuild phase, Utah made a number of players available — Bogdanovic, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson among them — hoping to stock up on future draft picks.
Encouraged by the success of the Play-In Tournament, the NBA has been working on a mid-season competition to further increase the number of high-stakes games. NBA commissioner Adam Silver has been open about his hopes of clamping down on load management practices. To discourage the league’s stars from sitting out games, the Association has already made the Play-In Tournament a part of an NBA season.
The Los Angeles Lakers acquired Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz hoping his competitiveness and toughness can push them closer to reclaiming the championship-contender status. Beverley had a significant impact on the defensive end wherever he has played in his 10-year NBA career. The guard’s candor and bellicose nature often...
The Los Angeles Lakers found themselves in a tough spot a year after trading for Russell Westbrook as it’s now likely the 2017 NBA MVP will return to L.A. for another year despite his questionable fit. The Lakers have reportedly discussed a potential Westbrook trade with numerous teams over...
Patrick Beverley will have plenty of opportunities to test his acting skills in Hollywood after joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Beverley is known for stirring up controversies with on-court antics and candid remarks. Not long ago, he made the headlines with an appearance on ESPN, saying not a lot of NBA teams feared last season’s top Western Conference seed, the Phoenix Suns. Beverley also tore into Suns star Chris Paul, claiming the 12-time All-Star is overrated.
Patrick Beverley hasn’t been with the Los Angeles Lakers for long, but he’s already making his presence felt. Beverley brings a certain attitude and edge, and that was apparent in his introductory press conference. The point guard showed his feistiness when he said LeBron James and Anthony Davis would be playing with him as opposed to vice versa, though he quickly emphasized he’s looking forward to working with the two superstars.
Shareef O’Neal has had a big supper, representing his father Shaquille’s former team — the Los Angeles Lakers — in the Las Vegas Summer League before signing for the NBA G League Ignite. The Lakers offered Shareef a spot on their roster for the Summer League...
