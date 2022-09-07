Patrick Beverley hasn’t been with the Los Angeles Lakers for long, but he’s already making his presence felt. Beverley brings a certain attitude and edge, and that was apparent in his introductory press conference. The point guard showed his feistiness when he said LeBron James and Anthony Davis would be playing with him as opposed to vice versa, though he quickly emphasized he’s looking forward to working with the two superstars.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO