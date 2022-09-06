Read full article on original website
Related
Twin sisters who married twins reveal their sons are genetic brothers and cousins
Identical twin sisters who married identical twin brothers have given birth to sons who are brothers and cousins at the same time. The 25-year-old Virginia-based sisters, Briana and Brittany Deane, became pregnant at the same time and gave birth to boys who are genetically both brothers and cousins. Brittany gave birth to her son Jett in January, while her sister Briana gave birth to Jax in April.Despite the three-month time gap between two births, Jett and Jax are technically “quaternary twins”. The children are cousins and genetic brothers because of their DNA. According to multiple reports, Briana and Brittany’s...
Megan Hilty's Pregnant Sister Presumed Dead Alongside Husband and Son in Washington Plane Crash
The Smash star's sister Lauren Hilty, along with Lauren's husband Ross Mickel and son Remy, was on a float plane that crashed in Puget Sound on Sunday Smash actress Megan Hilty is grieving the loss of her family members. After a float plane carrying 10 people crashed in Washington's Puget Sound on Sunday, three of Hilty's family members — sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel and nephew Remy — were among the passengers. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the passengers' names in a press release on Tuesday, though they have recovered...
Mother-in-Law Refuses to Let Daughter Cut Sister from Wedding
How much say should parents have in their child’s wedding?. A wedding day is meant to be one of the most exciting days in a person's life, and for that reason, many brides and grooms have a very particular vision about how they want their special day to be.
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Funeral of three siblings who died in attack in home takes place
The funeral of three siblings who were killed in a violent attack at their home has taken place in Dublin.Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister Christy and Chelsea Cawley died in the incident in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.Following the funeral mass at St Aidan’s Church in Brookfield, Tallaght, the three siblings were taken on horse-drawn carriage for burial at Bohernabreena Cemetery.Hundreds of people attended the requiem mass on Friday morning.The siblings died at their home on Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.Their older brother Andy Cash, 24, of the...
Double tragedy for family as girl, three, wakes up at her own funeral before dying hours later
A three-year-old Mexican girl woke up during her own funeral before dying hours later at a hospital, her family claims. Little Camila Paralta was first pronounced dead around 9pm on 17 August at a hospital in San Luis Potosí. Her family had brought her in because she had been feverish and vomiting, and were told that she had died due to dehydration, El Universal reported. But during a funeral service the day later, Camila’s mom, Mary Peralta, noticed that her daughter was breathing inside the coffin, she said. The little girl was rushed to the hospital again, where she...
Mom Refusing To Watch Stepkids So Husband's Ex Can Attend Wedding Cheered
"He needs to manage his relationship with HIS ex wife and THEIR kids, it's not your job," commented one user.
Heartbroken wife whose husband plunged 100m to his death off remote clifftop trail pays tribute as she raises their two kids alone
Tributes have poured in for a beloved father who fell 100metres to his death while hiking on a remote clifftop trail. Robert Bell, 48, was walking along the First Falls walking track at Morialta Conservation Park, in Adelaide's north-east, when he is believed to have suffered a medical episode at about 8.30am on Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mom Dragged For Asking Daughter To Give Inheritance To Sons: 'Shame On You'
"She already sent the rest of your kids to college for you," one commenter exclaimed. "Now you want her to get less inheritance?"
Community rallies behind Texas brothers who lost their mother and home
The last few years have been difficult for almost everyone. But after two brothers lost their mother and their home, their Texas community rallied to support them when they needed it most. Two years ago, Jaylan Gray was in college pursuing his dream of becoming a park ranger. But when...
Mom Backed For Not Letting Husband See Son After Month-Long Business Trip
"He's supposed to do what's best for the child, not what makes him feel better," one user wrote.
Career-driven dad leaves daughter with his parents
Should one have children when they can’t be a good parent?. Kids are a great responsibility, and hence, one shouldn’t have them if they aren’t ready to put in the effort.
Comments / 0