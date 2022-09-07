Read full article on original website
Football Friday Night: September 9
INDIANAPOLIS – With the kickoff of the NFL season on Thursday night, it’s a traditional football weekend with high school football on Friday, college on Saturday and pro on Sunday. One of Indiana’s top rivalry games highlights the week four prep schedule with Fishers visiting Hamilton Southeastern in the annual “Mudsock Game”. Parochial school rivals […]
cbs4indy.com
High School Football: September 9
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue unveils game day uniform for Week 2 matchup with Indiana State
Purdue football is coming off of a blackout in Week 1 of the season, and the Boilermakers are keeping the black trend going in Week 2. During the season opener, the Boilermakers unveiled an all-black combination to set the blackout vibe in West Lafayette. The atmosphere was incredible despite Purdue falling in the final minutes to Penn State.
Indiana basketball: Instant reaction to Hoosiers Big Ten schedule
Indiana basketball and the Big Ten Conference revealed the conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season, and let’s just say the strength of the schedule for the Hoosiers is going to be one of the best in all of college basketball. Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers finished their 2021-22...
WTHR
readthereporter.com
No. 8 Westfield finds ways to best Millers in a thriller, keeps Midland Rail trophy
NOBLESVILLE – In the 63rd meeting all-time between the Hamilton County rivals of Westfield and Noblesville, the fans got their money’s worth at Beaver Stadium, to say the least. It was a game that had many ups and downs, but it was the visiting Shamrocks who came out...
WLFI.com
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on September 9:. Western def. Benton Central, 49-12. Caston def. Pioneer, 50-14. Clinton Prairie def. Tri-Central, 54-28. Hamilton Heights def. Northwestern, 55-20. Logansport def. Arsenal Tech, 36-27. Kankakee Valley def. North Newton, 53-0.
Indiana's Full 2022-23 Men's Basketball Schedule Announced, With Tough Big Ten Slate
The Big Ten released the full slate of men's basketball conference games on Thursday, which completes the 2022-23 Indiana men's basketball schedule. The Hoosiers open their league season at Rutgers on Dec. 3 and have what is likely the league's most difficult conference schedule.
Family of Mooresville girl hit by car talks about recovery
Friday morning, Trinity Shockley took her first steps out of her bed at Riley Children's Hospital.
Indiana Daily Student
Monroe County high school football scores Sept. 9
pendletontimespost.com
Meeting a need
INGALLS — When Clinton Hiatt — president of Taylor Inc. and owner of Taylor’s Pub and Grill locations in Indianapolis — heard there was an available spot for a business in Ingalls, his knee-jerk reaction was to say no. It was 2021, in the middle of...
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
Pilot error, overloading caused crash that killed 5 Indiana men
Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard.
Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival returns to Conner Prairie
FISHERS, Ind. — Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival is back this weekend at Conner Prairie in Fishers. The second annual Jupiter Flight Festival is taking place from Sept. 9-11, featuring some of the top balloon pilots from around the country. This year, they've added 20 more balloons for...
WISH-TV
WISH-TV Anchor Drew Blair moving into new role as Breaking News Anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – September 7, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced the appointment of Indianapolis native and longtime Daybreak Co-Anchor Drew Blair as Midday and 5 p.m. Anchor, and the station’s official Breaking News Anchor. Blair has been a key member of the...
visitmorgancountyin.com
Morgan County's Busiest Weekend?
We all have those weekends. You know the ones - when there's so much going on you just don't know how you'll get to everything? Morgan County has that problem every year in mid-September. Did I say problem? Well, I wouldn't really call it a problem... more like a fun opportunity for you to explore the entire county, visiting multiple fun fall festivals and events along the way!
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
Before Greenwood pool closes for season, dogs get their swim
GREENWOOD, Ind. — In Greenwood, the Freedom Springs public pool had some unusual guests Saturday. They hosted their sixth annual Puppy POOLooza, letting pups enjoy a nice swim. The Aquatic Center holds the event every year after closing pools for the season. They don't charge anything to attend, but...
4 Indiana spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one […]
Field to Fork: Franklin couple opens downtown grocery featuring local goods
A Franklin couple noticed supply chain issues in the pandemic and decided to take action by opening a local grocery store to support local producers.
Comments / 2