Boston Globe
‘As cold as the winters’: Readers say Bostonians are rude and proudly so
"All northeastern cities are rude. It's in our DNA." Is Boston one of the rudest cities in the country? Yes, Boston.com readers have decided, but what’s it to you?. Boston was recently ranked fifth on a list of the top rudest American cities, and we asked Boston.com readers if they agreed with the ranking. Most of the 205 who responded to our survey said, if anything, we should be ranked first. Another 400 readers responded to our poll on Boston.com’s Instagram page, where the responses were mixed, but leaned toward an embrace of our less than courteous attitudes.
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
Boston University
#942 Furnished 1 bedroom in Brighton Rental
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. 1 bedroom apartment in Brighton. 3D tours available right now here: [web address removed] About This Home If you are in the market for an entire apartment in the Boston area, don’t miss this super-efficient, one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit in the Brighton neighborhood. Located on the fourth floor of a five-story brick elevator building in one of Boston’s best neighborhoods, this 526-square-foot apartment is perfect for college students and working professionals wanting to live within a few miles of Downtown. This Brighton unit features freshly painted walls and baseboards, high ceilings, large windows and window coverings, polished hardwood floors, radiator heating, and vintage fluted glass doorknobs. Coin-operated laundry facilities are located inside the building. About June: - June's mission is to make renting apartments as easy and stress-free as possible. - Your service fee ($99/month) includes: an equipped kitchen with essentials and our dedicated resident support team available via June app. - You can expect fast online applications, easy contactless move-ins, and no hidden fees or broker fees. 3D tours available right now here: [web address removed] * All prices of our homes are calculated on Sept. 10, 2022. See below for additional prices and some date range options: June 30, 2023 - June 30, 2024: $2750/month for unfurnished June 30, 2023 - June 30, 2024: $2700/month for furnished June 30, 2023 - Aug. 23, 2023: $3300/month for unfurnished June 30, 2023 - Aug. 23, 2023: $3025/month for furnished June 30, 2023 - Aug. 14, 2023: $3350/month for unfurnished June 30, 2023 - Aug. 14, 2023: $3025/month for furnished #942: Brighton 1 Bedroom (Queen)
bostonagentmagazine.com
Boston ‘Most Educated Gen Z population,’ takes No. 3 spot for zoomers
Boston was ranked No. 3 among the top 20 U.S. cities for Gen Z by CommercialCafe, thanks to its school enrollment, Gen Z population and green-commute options. Atlanta and Minneapolis were ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, and most of the cities in the ranking were found in the Southeast, Northwest and Midwest.
TripAdvisor Blog
15 fun and unique things you can only do in Boston
For baseball fans, history buffs, and art lovers alike. The history, the food, the sports, the accents—Boston is one of the oldest, most distinctive, and most dynamic cities in the U.S. There's countless activities to do, so to help you narrow down your itinerary, we've found 15 incredible options for your next trip to Beantown.
whdh.com
Boston group packs ‘joy boxes’ for local hospitals
BOSTON (WHDH) - Community members and some local celebrities gathered in a friendly competition to benefit local hospitals. The Spread Joy Foundation partnered with a local startup, Do Wicked Good, to put on the Spread Wicked Joy event. Over 40 volunteers sorted into teams aimed to pack as many “joy boxes” as possible in five hours to give to children at Boston hospitals. Each team raised money on social media.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
Abandoned train goes up in flames at MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville on Saturday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze along the commuter rail tracks in the area of 70 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found flames shooting from a graffiti-covered rail car that has been out of service for years, according to Somerville Firefighters Local 76.
Company that owns 5 resorts wins auction to buy popular New England ski area
Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which owns five ski resorts, has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president. The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
NACTO Comes to Boston
For the next three days, the Boston region will host hundreds of transportation engineers, planners, and transit officials from dozens of cities worldwide for the annual conference of the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO). While the transportation engineering profession generally has a reputation for neglecting anyone who isn’t...
Eater
4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston
Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury’s post office on consolidation list
TEWKSBURY — In late August, the United States Postal Service announced the closure or consolidation of services in its postal buildings as part of a plan to cut costs and streamline operations. The postal service will be creating sorting and delivery centers “to reduce transportation and mail handling costs, as well as provide Postal customers with additional services,” according to a memo dated Aug. 12, 2022 from the U.S. Postal Service labor relations division.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday
Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
whdh.com
Steven Tyler makes surprise stop at Aerosmith’s former Boston apartment
ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Steven Tyler made a surprise visit to his old apartment in Allston while the band was in town for their show at Fenway this week. Tyler dropped by his old pad on Wednesday night and met current residents of the building where he and his Aerosmith bandmates lived in the 1970s.
Broken pipe leaves massive crater in middle of Boston street
BOSTON — A broken fire pipe sent water gushing through a Boston neighborhood, leaving a massive crater in the middle of a street. The break created a river of water on A Street in the area of West Broadway and West 3rd Street late Wednesday night. Boston police have...
Painted by a Nun, Boston is Home to the Largest Piece of Copyright Art in the World
For me, this is one of those things that I can file under that old adage, "you learn something new every day." You know when you're driving south of Boston on interstate 93 and you see that huge, white gas tank along the water with the rainbow design painted on it? Those gigantic paintbrush-like strokes in orange, yellow, green, purple, and blue adorning the tank were commissioned, making that a piece of art lovingly called the Rainbow Swash. Being 140 feet tall, it's literally the largest piece of copyrighted art on this planet.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
MBTA announces new ferry service from East Boston to downtown
BOSTON - A new way to get downtown from East Boston is coming soon.The MBTA announced a new daily ferry between Lewis Mall in East Boston and Long Wharf. It will launch on Monday, with a one-way fare costing $2.40.A ferry previously serviced the routes temporarily this spring when the Blue Line was suspended for tunnel maintenance. The MBTA said 1,750 riders a day took advantage of the ferry service, leading the Legislature to fund a new pilot program."We're pleased to be able to demonstrate this ferry service between East Boston and downtown Boston this fall and next spring," T General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement. "We know riders valued the ferry service last spring when Blue Line service was suspended for maintenance. Demonstration projects such as these take coordination and funding, and I'd like to thank our local elected leaders for pursuing and securing the funds necessary to allow the T to operate this seasonal service."Ferry service will run until November 30, and then resume on March 1, 2023. Each trip takes about 10 minutes.
nbcboston.com
As Fenway Shifts, the Original Tasty Burger Location Is Moving
When Tasty Burger opened at a former gas station and automotive service center a block away from Fenway Park in 2010, a Goodyear and a car wash were a couple of doors down, and a McDonald’s was across the street. But that was the Boylston Street of old. The...
nbcboston.com
Still Strong Offshore, Hurricane Earl Keeps Rip Current Danger High in New England
It’s a beautiful weekend, warm and dry, but with changes on the way. Saturday’s temperatures have reached the 80s and even gone as high as 88 in the warmest areas. The risk of rip currents remains on our coasts as Hurricane Earl is still strong with over 110 mph wind gusts. This increases the swell, enhancing rip currents in our north beaches.
