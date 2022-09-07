Read full article on original website
In a new Architectural Digest home tour video, we get to take a peek inside Nate Berkus and Jeramiah Brent's Fifth Avenue home. Interestingly, these two lived in the space from 2013 to 2016 before moving to Los Angeles. However, once they realized that New York is where their family — which now includes their daughter, Poppy, and son, Oskar — belongs, and the new Fifth Avenue residence owners were ready to sell, they were able to move back.
Don’t let an unsightly stain on your patio sectional ruin plans to relax with a post-workday glass of whatever you love. In most cases, knowing how to clean outdoor cushions can save you from buying a replacement. However, the right cleaning method depends on the size and age of the stain and the cushion itself. For instance, does it have a removable cover or is the whole thing machine washable? Is the cushion drenched with spilled milk or is it a little damp from a small drop of sauce? After you’ve sorted through these details, tackle the mess with tips from our style director, Naomi deMañana—she offers up ideas on how to remove spots or dirt from outdoor cushions, whether the stains are newish or set in.
About 10 years ago, I remodeled a stair landing in a small Cape Cod-style home. It was a space between two upstairs bedrooms on either end of the home. Though less than 100 square feet, it consisted of more than 80 pieces of trim and molding. There was beadboard (a type of paneling), baseboard, quarter-round, chair rail, rail cap, door casing and inset knee wall doors (small access doors). The job took several days, but the finished result was one of my favorite projects I’ve ever tackled.
