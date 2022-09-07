Read full article on original website
CNET
Is Your Wi-Fi Slow? Your ISP Might Be to Blame
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Is your internet suddenly moving really slowly? It might be due to an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues may need only an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
CNET
Your VPN Might Not Be Enough: How to Disable IPv6 on MacOS
In the past few years, virtual private networks have quickly become a cornerstone privacy tool in the fight against pervasive data tracking -- whether you're using a device with MacOS or Windows. While there are a growing number of VPNs to choose from, even the best still struggle to secure a key weakness in your privacy protection: your IPv6 address.
CNET
A VPN Isn't the Only Way to Change Your IP Address
Even without a user-friendly virtual private network, it's still easy to change your IP address. Whether you're a MacOS and iPhone user or a Windows 11 user with an Android device, any first-timer can safely change their IP address in a few quick steps. And -- as long as you're not using it to break other laws -- it's perfectly legal. Your computer and phone have several types of IP addresses (short for Internet Protocol, a unique series of numbers that identify your specific device with your online browsing), but we'll focus on the type normally changed to protect your privacy as you browse and those that make you appear like you're in a different country.
Android warning for all users – three types of ‘dangerous app’ to delete from phone
THE Google Play Store is a pretty safe place to download apps but Android users still need to watch out for criminals trying to take advantage. There are a few types of Android apps that pop up frequently in scam warnings and we've rounded up three culprits below. Not every...
Huawei just beat the iPhone 14 to a key new feature
Just a week ago we were reporting on how the iPhone 14 might be the first smartphone to offer satellite communication, but as it turns out it won’t – because Huawei just got there first with the Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro. These two newly announced...
9to5Mac
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
The big day is finally here, boys and girls, but just because we're mere hours away from the official announcement of the iPhone 14 family at the time of this writing, that doesn't mean said family of highly anticipated premium handsets has stopped leaking. The latest (last?) juicy information spill...
coingeek.com
Grab your popcorn, Ethereum is about to do ‘The Merge’
The Ethereum network, which carries up to 70% of the world’s decentralized finance (DeFi) traffic, is just days away from transitioning to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model. This event is known as the “Merge” and moves away from Proof-of-Work (PoW), which Ethereum has used to process transactions since it went live in July 2015. On top of the technical challenges of altering the base protocol mid-stream, Ethereum also faces a challenge with economic incentives: PoW miners about to become redundant may revolt and launch a contentious hard fork when “The Merge” is triggered between September 10 and 20, 2022.
CNET
Don't Let Your Home Wi-Fi Get Hacked. Here's What to Do
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your home network might not be as safe as you think. In 2021, internet crime cost people in the US more than $6.9 billion. While phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also significant. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by just a little home network security.
Apple Insider
AppleCare+ now allows unlimited accidental damage repairs
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has expanded itsAppleCare+ coverage, changing it to including unlimited repairs for accidental damage, instead of the previous two per year limit.
Apple Insider
Deals: get an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro for free with wireless carrier promos
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Snag yourself an iPhone 14 at a discount or save money on an unlimited data plan by checking out U.S. carriers' latest promotional offers.
Digital Trends
More than 80% of websites you visit are stealing your data
If you’ve ever seen a search bar on a website, then chances are that your personal information has been leaked to a massive network of advertisers. The amount of data crawling on the internet is so pervasive that Norton Labs estimates more than 80% of websites you visit send your search queries to third parties.
