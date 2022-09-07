The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch who passed away at age 96 on Thursday.“This morning, President Biden formally accepted an invitation to attend the State Funeral Service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 19. He will be accompanied by the First Lady,” the White House said on Sunday.On Friday, Mr Biden told reporters he would travel to London for the late Queen’s funeral. He was travelling at the time to Ohio, where he delivered remarks on a future semiconductor manufacturing facility...

POTUS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO