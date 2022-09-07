Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked 9th most ethnically diverse large city in the US: report
HOUSTON - Houston prides itself on being a melting pot of different cultures and a recent study by WalletHub ranked it among the top large cities for its vast diversity. The report looked at each city based on ethnicity, race, language, and birthplace. Its findings resulted in Houston ranking 27th...
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
cw39.com
Study: Texas home to multiple top cities in US for self-sustaining homes
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to owning a home there are multiple factors at play and different factors matter more or less to different people. Having a self-sustaining home could be useful not only for the pocketbook but also to give mother nature a hand as well. Just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstononthecheap.com
Chinatown Houston – Fun things to do, restaurants, shopping, massage & more!
With Asians beings one of the fastest growing ethnic groups in Houston, it’s no secret that Houston’s Chinatown is bursting at the seams with fun, affordable things to do. Originally located in East Downtown (EaDo), Chinatown has since shifted southwest and is now populated with Vietnamese, Indian, Pakistani, Chinese, Korean, and many more populations. To keep up with demand, businesses sprouted up all over Bellaire Blvd., leaving Houstonians with a diverse, exciting area to explore.
Currently missing people from Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
L'Observateur
Coast Guard medevacs man from jetty near Galveston, Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from the Galveston North Jetty near Galveston, Texas, Friday. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request at 10:51 p.m. from a good Samaritan stating a 51-year-old man was experiencing symptoms of a heart attack on the jetty. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.
KENS 5
New poll shows key Texas races staying tight as November election gets closer
HOUSTON — Election day is just 60 days away and a new poll from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University is giving a snapshot of where things stand in the state's biggest races. Texas Governor Race. All of Texas is keeping a close eye on the battle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw39.com
Food & Wine says 3 shops in Dallas, Austin & Houston make the best sourdough bread
DALLAS (KDAF) — September is well underway at this point but that doesn’t mean you can’t start celebrating Sourdough September a little late!. NationalToday says, “Baking sourdough is a metaphor for life, really. The best things need time, love, and patience. The aim for this month is simple: to encourage people to buy genuine sourdough bread. Or better still, make sourdough bread at home.”
2 constables, 4 police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of Oath Keepers, report says
A recent analysis of Oath Keepers' leaked membership rolls found Texas had the most members of any state who worked as elected officials or law enforcement officers.
How Houston's oldest crawfish restaurant pioneered Cajun food in the city
Ragin' Cajun evolved from a 1970s po'boy shop and seasonal parking lot crawfish boils.
KTRE
Houston company’s natural gas pipeline catches fire SE of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal agencies are investigating a natural gas pipeline explosion that started a blaze that towered over a lake southeast of New Orleans and the Coast Guard said the fire was out by Friday evening. The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration says preliminary information indicates...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
US Energy Secretary talks trouble with Texas power grid, energy companies reducing Houston’s footprint
HOUSTON - FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan interviewed U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on the future of power production in America. Groogan: After making an historic investment in combating climate change how do you convince folks in the energy capitol that it is a good thing and that it's not breaking their plate?
This Texas City is Ranked Among 2022’s Worst Places to Retire
One Texas city didn’t fare too well during a recent study to determine the best and worst places to retire in the US. What comes to mind for you when thinking about retirement? For me, boredom immediately comes to mind. I think I would be invigorated to go and do stuff for about two weeks before boredom finally settled in.
$7.5 million grant to help underserved achieve home ownership in Houston area
Home ownership opportunities have not been made equally, especially to people of color, Mayor Turner said, so the hope is that this program will help.
cw39.com
Major closure on US-290 in Cypress starts over the weekend
CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) — Weekend plans take you out to Northwest Houston? Make sure you plan a lot of extra time to avoid the major closure taking place on US-290. Beginning Saturday, September 10 at 4 a.m. all main lanes outbound at Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill will be shutdown. Drivers instead will take the frontage road in the area until the main lanes reopen at 8 p.m. later that day.
cw39.com
Poll: Lina Hidalgo leads challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer by 10 points in Harris County Judge race
HOUSTON (CW39) — The midterm elections are less than two months away. And one race that’s getting a lot of attention, is for Harris County Judge. The two most widely known candidates, vying for the top spot are currently the incumbent Democrat Lina Hildago and Republican Alexandra del Moral.
Click2Houston.com
Residents in west Houston fed up with loud siren they say rings throughout the night
HOUSTON – One west Houston resident says an extremely loud, piercing noise coming from a nearby plaza has been keeping her and other people who live in the area up at night. “It’s very loud, piercing,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said. She added...
Comments / 0