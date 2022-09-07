ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas City, TX

fox26houston.com

Houston ranked 9th most ethnically diverse large city in the US: report

HOUSTON - Houston prides itself on being a melting pot of different cultures and a recent study by WalletHub ranked it among the top large cities for its vast diversity. The report looked at each city based on ethnicity, race, language, and birthplace. Its findings resulted in Houston ranking 27th...
HOUSTON, TX
FMX 94.5

Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City

No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
TEXAS STATE
houstononthecheap.com

Chinatown Houston – Fun things to do, restaurants, shopping, massage & more!

With Asians beings one of the fastest growing ethnic groups in Houston, it’s no secret that Houston’s Chinatown is bursting at the seams with fun, affordable things to do. Originally located in East Downtown (EaDo), Chinatown has since shifted southwest and is now populated with Vietnamese, Indian, Pakistani, Chinese, Korean, and many more populations. To keep up with demand, businesses sprouted up all over Bellaire Blvd., leaving Houstonians with a diverse, exciting area to explore.
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Currently missing people from Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
HOUSTON, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard medevacs man from jetty near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from the Galveston North Jetty near Galveston, Texas, Friday. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request at 10:51 p.m. from a good Samaritan stating a 51-year-old man was experiencing symptoms of a heart attack on the jetty. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.
GALVESTON, TX
cw39.com

Food & Wine says 3 shops in Dallas, Austin & Houston make the best sourdough bread

DALLAS (KDAF) — September is well underway at this point but that doesn’t mean you can’t start celebrating Sourdough September a little late!. NationalToday says, “Baking sourdough is a metaphor for life, really. The best things need time, love, and patience. The aim for this month is simple: to encourage people to buy genuine sourdough bread. Or better still, make sourdough bread at home.”
HOUSTON, TX
KTRE

Houston company’s natural gas pipeline catches fire SE of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal agencies are investigating a natural gas pipeline explosion that started a blaze that towered over a lake southeast of New Orleans and the Coast Guard said the fire was out by Friday evening. The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration says preliminary information indicates...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
106.3 The Buzz

This Texas City is Ranked Among 2022’s Worst Places to Retire

One Texas city didn’t fare too well during a recent study to determine the best and worst places to retire in the US. What comes to mind for you when thinking about retirement? For me, boredom immediately comes to mind. I think I would be invigorated to go and do stuff for about two weeks before boredom finally settled in.
LUBBOCK, TX
cw39.com

Major closure on US-290 in Cypress starts over the weekend

CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) — Weekend plans take you out to Northwest Houston? Make sure you plan a lot of extra time to avoid the major closure taking place on US-290. Beginning Saturday, September 10 at 4 a.m. all main lanes outbound at Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill will be shutdown. Drivers instead will take the frontage road in the area until the main lanes reopen at 8 p.m. later that day.
CYPRESS, TX

