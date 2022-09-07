ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Abortion rights proposal will be in Michigan fall ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- A Michigan election board has placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot. The Board of State Canvassers on Friday obeyed an order from Michigan's highest court and closed a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right...
Gov. Whitmer voices support for reopening Palisades Nuclear Plant

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy in support of Holtec International's application for a federal grant for the Palisades Nuclear Facility in Van Buren County. Holtec International applied for a Civil Nuclear Credit on July 5 in an...
Walk for suicide prevention to take place at Bronson Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Michigan is scheduled to host a walk to fight suicide Saturday. The walk is expected to take place at Bronson Park at 11 a.m., with registration at 9 a.m. American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Michigan is a health organization that...
Gov. Whitmer orders flags to half-staff to honor Queen Elizabeth II

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings to half-staff Thursday to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Elizabeth, the longest-reigning British monarch, serving her nation for 70 years, died at Balmoral Castle, her...
'Rainbow fentanyl': DEA warns of bright colored drugs

DETROIT, Mich. — A new trend, that the Drug Enforcement Administration called "rainbow fentanyl," is emerging nationwide to get young kids hooked on drugs. The pills and powders come in bright colors, shapes, and sizes and can contain fentanyl. The fentanyl appears to be a new method from the...
