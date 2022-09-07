Read full article on original website
WWMT
With abortion rights on November's ballot, the fight to win over voters begins
LANSING, Mich. — No longer just in the hands of politicians, come November Michigan voters will have the opportunity to weigh in directly on whether or not the state should permanently legalize abortion. On Friday morning, the Michigan State Board of Canvassers formally approved the Reproductive Freedom for All...
WWMT
Abortion rights proposal will be in Michigan fall ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- A Michigan election board has placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot. The Board of State Canvassers on Friday obeyed an order from Michigan's highest court and closed a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer continues to voice her support for women's right to abortion
DETROIT, Mich. — While Michigan waits on the state's Supreme Court decision on a abortion rights petition, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met multiple women in Detroit to talk about reproductive rights. Whitmer has repeatedly voice her support for women's right to abortion, even asking a judge to press pause on...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer voices support for reopening Palisades Nuclear Plant
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy in support of Holtec International's application for a federal grant for the Palisades Nuclear Facility in Van Buren County. Holtec International applied for a Civil Nuclear Credit on July 5 in an...
WWMT
Walk for suicide prevention to take place at Bronson Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Michigan is scheduled to host a walk to fight suicide Saturday. The walk is expected to take place at Bronson Park at 11 a.m., with registration at 9 a.m. American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Michigan is a health organization that...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer orders flags to half-staff to honor Queen Elizabeth II
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings to half-staff Thursday to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Elizabeth, the longest-reigning British monarch, serving her nation for 70 years, died at Balmoral Castle, her...
WWMT
'Rainbow fentanyl': DEA warns of bright colored drugs
DETROIT, Mich. — A new trend, that the Drug Enforcement Administration called "rainbow fentanyl," is emerging nationwide to get young kids hooked on drugs. The pills and powders come in bright colors, shapes, and sizes and can contain fentanyl. The fentanyl appears to be a new method from the...
